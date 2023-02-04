MARYVILLE, Mo. — Offering new sights, tastes and aromas, several new restaurants and coffee shops opened throughout the county in 2022, including The Palms, Clear Creek Grill & Bar, the Dixie Rose Cafe, The Perk, Starbucks and early this year, Daylight Donuts.

The Palms owner Dee Marriott was first to open her new business’s doors to the public early in the year. In January, The Forum spoke with Marriott about the business, located in the now-renovated former bar where Marriott constructed a new addition to function as a dining area.

The Palms.jpg
Buy Now

The Palms opened in mid-2022 and offers burgers, sandwiches, wraps, pastas, salads and steaks.
IMG_4988.JPG
Buy Now

Clear Creek Grill & Bar, owned by Johnny Marriott III, serves pub-favorite sandwiches from around the country, like the Backwoods Cubano and the French Dip.
Dixie Rose Cafe.jpg
Buy Now

The Dixie Rose Cafe recently opened in Hopkins on State Highway 148. Serving breakfast and lunch the restaurant offers home style cooking.
The Perk.jpg
Buy Now

The Perk is located at 324 N. Main St. and is open seven days a week to offer their coffee, muffins and more.
Chamber celebrates new Starbucks grand opening on Main Street (copy)
Buy Now

A confetti cannon lets loose in 2022 as Starbucks District Manager Tricia Murr, right, along with Maryville Starbucks shift lead Ariana Napier, left, hold a ribbon that store manager Cody Moore, center, will later cut. Starbucks employees briefly paused the drive thru to celebrate the business’s grand opening. The new Starbucks is located at 1621 S. Main St. where a U.S. Bank office formerly had been. Community members and Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors took part in Monday’s festivities. Shown at left are Amy Gessert, chamber executive director, and Stephanie Reed, chamber ambassador supreme.
Daylight Donuts.jpg
Buy Now

Daylight Donuts opened in early January, after spending 2022 under construction.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags