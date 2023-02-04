MARYVILLE, Mo. — Offering new sights, tastes and aromas, several new restaurants and coffee shops opened throughout the county in 2022, including The Palms, Clear Creek Grill & Bar, the Dixie Rose Cafe, The Perk, Starbucks and early this year, Daylight Donuts.
The Palms owner Dee Marriott was first to open her new business’s doors to the public early in the year. In January, The Forum spoke with Marriott about the business, located in the now-renovated former bar where Marriott constructed a new addition to function as a dining area.
Serving food similar to Jake’s Steakhouse in St. Joseph, which is also owned by Marriott, the restaurant features burgers, sandwiches, wraps, pastas, salads and steaks. The Beach Balls, a cream cheese jalapeno ball breaded and fried, has been quite popular.
Marriott created a vintage atmosphere by incorporating historical and modern elements into the design of the restaurant.
“I like antiques,” she said in January. The restaurant features a mix of modern and antique signs, adding attractive flair for diners to view.
Located at 422 N. Buchanan St., the restaurant is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
Clear Creek Grill & Bar
Clear Creek Grill & Bar, another family-owned, sit-down restaurant opened its doors later in the year.
Owned by Johnny Marriott III, the restaurant features a fast menu filled with pub-favorite sandwiches from around the country like the Backwoods Cubano and The French Dip. Also on the menu are the Trails End, a fried or grilled pork tenderloin; the Dirty Bird, a blackened or Cajun fried chicken sandwich; and the Title Town Cheeseburger named after the former owner’s restaurant.
Spending a good portion of his young life in various restaurants — Dolly’s Country Kitchen in Braddyville, Iowa, when he was 13 years old and J Bruners in Clarinda, Iowa, when he was 15 to 17 years old, to name only two locally — Marriott has a background in southern soul and Cajun food, learning a thing or two in Florida while living there for a period of time.
That’s something he’s hoping to bring to Clear Creek, named after a creek that runs through the family’s fourth-generation, 170-acre farm near Hopkins and is featured on the mural outside the restaurant.
“My whole family is pretty good at cooking,” he said in early October. “We all have a lot of pride in the product we have provided each other over the years (of) family dinners. That’s where a lot of the experience comes from.”
Located at 130 N. Depot St., the restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The kitchen closes at 9 p.m. each of those nights.
Dixie Rose Cafe
Offering up some home cooking in Hopkins, The Dixie Rose Cafe was opened by new resident Cynthia Powles, a California transplant looking to be closer to her children.
While she originally intended to renovate her new home, she decided to invest her money into the small cafe on State Highway 148.
“So now I’m living in my unflipped house, which is a big house and needs like some room paint, stuff like that,” Powles said in late October. “I’m living in this big house without my new kitchen and my kitchen’s over here.”
With the name deriving from her parents’ names, family is very important to Powles.
Powles describes the menu as “Midwest foods,” which she says are new to her as she’s from the west coast. “Midwest foods” include burgers and fries, meatloaf, hot beef plates, tenderloins and regular breakfast foods.
Located at 202 N. State Highway 148, the restaurant is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
More recent openings
The Perk, a coffee shop owned by Tara and Michael Myers opened last fall offering warm cups to stave off the chill.
With a wide assortment of coffee offerings, the business offers coffee from The Roasterie Coffee Company in Kansas City and freshly made muffins and treats.
Located at 324 N. Main St., the shop opens at 7 a.m. seven days a week, however it closes at 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and Saturday. On Thursdays and Fridays the store stays open until 9 p.m. On Sundays it closes at 3 p.m.
In June, another coffee shop opened, offering well-known flavors, sizes and snacks: A corporate Starbucks opened a standalone shop with a drive-thru lane at 1621 S. Main St, making it the third Starbucks location in Maryville. One is located in the Hy-Vee grocery store and another on campus at Northwest Missouri State University.
The most recent restaurant opening in the area is Daylight Donuts, owned by Chanbora Chhauv and his business partner Sony Sun. Community members watched the building come to life over the last year, patiently waiting to purchase their pastries and morning drinks.
With the restaurant opening in early January, it was nearly a full year from Chhauv’s interview with The Forum in 2022, when he explained what his shop would offer.
The store offers a wide variety of donuts as well as coffee, breakfast sandwiches, croissants and more. The corporate Daylight Donuts website lists its core menu items as raised donuts, cake donuts, cinnamon rolls, sausage rolls and Daylight Donut coffee.
With nearly a thousand retail outlets in 28 states and almost a dozen international markets, the business claims its products are “enjoyed round the world.”
Having owned a Daylight Donuts franchise in Parsons, Kansas, with Sun for three years, Chhauv can personally attest to this claim.
“People love (Daylight Donuts) in Parsons,” Chhauv told The Forum in January 2022. “We’re kind of the best in town.
… We love Maryville,” adding that he hopes the community enjoys the donuts and other products Daylight Donuts offers.