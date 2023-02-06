RAVENWOOD, Mo. — Over the past year, MFA Incorporated has been working to complete construction on the agronomy service hub located just outside Ravenwood, the Four Rivers MFA Agronomy Center.

This new location, which is estimated to cost $8 million, will house a multipurpose building for storage of seed, equipment and crop protection along with a Dry Fertilizer Plant with a 6,500-ton declining weight blending system.

Agronomy-02.jpg
Buy Now
Agronomy-08.jpg
Buy Now

For more from The Forum, please follow maryvilleforum.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags