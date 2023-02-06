RAVENWOOD, Mo. — Over the past year, MFA Incorporated has been working to complete construction on the agronomy service hub located just outside Ravenwood, the Four Rivers MFA Agronomy Center.
This new location, which is estimated to cost $8 million, will house a multipurpose building for storage of seed, equipment and crop protection along with a Dry Fertilizer Plant with a 6,500-ton declining weight blending system.
“It’s a building that does the same thing as any fertilizer plant anyway, it’s just new and faster ways of doing it,” director of retail strategy Adam McIntyre said. “You know, the ’70s was a big time in agriculture. A lot of them were built in the ’70s and there really hasn’t been a lot of them built since. Our buildings are starting to show their age and it’s time to put up some new ones.”
The ability to construct this service hub, and a similar one in Higginsville, comes after a successful year in 2021 with a pre-tax profit of $23.5 million. With five locations in the area — Maryville, Guilford, Conception Junction, Sheridan and Grant City — Ravenwood was chosen for its centralized location relative to the other plants.
The new facility has significantly more storage space than the other five locations and cuts down fertilizer receiving and discharge times from 45 minutes to eight minutes, according to McIntyre. Systems used in the plants are automated, meaning the operator controls the unloading of fertilizer and proper storage by using a remote controlled conveyor belt. To load a semi-trailer with fertilizer, the desired amount of mixture is entered into the system where it mixes the product and deposits it into the trailer automatically.
“When we think about the advancements that needed to be made to keep up with our producers and the speed in which they can spread and spray, we had to make improvements to our facilities as well,” said Jason Weirich, vice president of Agri Services. “With the limited amount of capital and with as expensive as things are, we can’t invest in all five of those locations. So making a centralized hub makes more sense for us.”
Herbicides, stored in a dozen 6,000-gallon bulk tanks in the multipurpose building, will be mixed with water using a similar automated system as the fertilizers. This takes away the need for people to physically mix the chemicals individually in the sprayer once in the field.
According to Craig Wilmes, Four Rivers MFA manager, having a centralized spraying hub will help minimize overlap between the five current locations as it was common for Maryville’s sprayers to be out near Conception, working acres east of Maryville and more.
“It is something truly different from what we’ve done or we’ve seen in our facilities,” Weirich said. “It’s pretty unique.”
While the service hub is not completely finished, the fertilizer plant has been operating since early October. Equipment for the multipurpose building was continuing to arrive in December with more on the way over the next few months. Granted construction stays in time and equipment is not delayed, Four Rivers MFA Agronomy center will be fully operation come April.
