MARYVILLE, Mo. — When Travis Felton was injured in a car accident in Colorado in 2012, he was introduced to the world and benefits of medical cannabidiol (CBD) to help manage his pain and the subsequent side effects from pharmaceutical medications.

He stayed on the consumer side of the industry until his mother experienced a complication during a surgical procedure related to medication given to her in 2018. He moved his mother to a new doctor with a different treatment plan that removed her from all but one pharmaceutical and included CBD products. Felton saw his mother return as close to normal as possible — gaining more energy, able to move around better and even having her hair color return.

These tins of Heritage Genetics CBD salve are made locally in Graham.

