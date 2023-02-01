MARYVILLE, Mo. — Local woman DeAnn Davison is not only working to see progress in downtown Maryville, but also with regard to tourism in the region. By just accepting two part-time roles in April last year as the city’s tourism director and executive director of Downtown Maryville, she, herself, became a part of the progress made in that arena.
“That is something that (Downtown Maryville) has wanted and needed since its inception,” Davison said. “I think having a director … in that position leads (to) an accountability to the organization. So I think that has been huge for us.”
As executive director of Downtown Maryville, a nonprofit focused on improving the downtown area, Davison has traveled to various conferences with other members of the organization, attending workshops and informational sessions discussing strategic opportunities to strengthen and expand commercial districts while preserving community values, traditions and culture.
It wasn’t long after attending a national conference put on by Main Street America, a nationwide organization that provides guidelines aimed at strengthening economic revitalization to improve the overall quality of life, that the local organization achieved the Affiliate Tier status with Main Street.
“This tier provides more support from the Missouri Main Street program — training, visits from the organization, etc.,” Davison told The Forum.
In July, the Downtown Maryville organization also reorganized a bit, absorbing the Maryville Public Arts Committee.
“You had two organizations that were basically trying to do a lot of the same things,” she said, explaining that the two are still working to figure out how best to combine and collaborate together.
Meeting last week, she said the two groups discussed the new downtown sculptures for this year in hopes of having them installed before one of the group’s big events — Art, Rhythm and Brews — now set for May.
She said they’re working with brewers, both professional and amateur, to get everything locked down. She said they’ve already secured two musical acts for the event.
“It’s all coming together,” she said.
In another move to bolster the nonprofit’s capabilities, she said it also expanded its board, adding five new members. The goal, Davison said, being to have more people to draw ideas from to better the downtown area and create a draw for shoppers, community members and people from outside the city as well.
“Several of them are downtown business owners,” Davison said.
New members include Dee Marriott, owner of The Palms; Tara Meyer, owner of Posh Boutique; Rod Couts, who had been an original board member; Kelsi Meyer, from Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville; and Maggie Rockwood from Maryville Parks and Recreation.
She noted that there is a standard process that Main Street programs have to follow to reach certain goals. Helping the new members to understand how it works will allow them to be advocates for change in downtown, she said.
“We don’t just pull this out of a hat, there is very much a process,” Davison said.
She also noted several businesses opened around the square in the last couple years, which has brought a vitality to the area. Some of those she mentioned included: The Palms, adding a new sit-down restaurant downtown; Black Pony Brewing Co. rehabilitated an old building downtown; Posh Boutique moved to a downtown location; The Perk opened on the corner of Fourth and Main; and the Rose Hill Acres Event Center is hosting every kind of meeting or event located at First and Main streets. There is also a new law firm set to open on the square early this year.
Davison noted that a large part of the downtown revitalization has been business owners taking advantage of the facade grants available from the city of Maryville.
“The public library had some refreshing done,” she said. “MTE painted the front of their building. It looks cool and modern. What Veronica Luke is doing to her building, opening up those windows. Jared Welch is moving in and having his building redone. So we think people are starting to understand the importance of having a thriving downtown, especially, of course, the historic preservation of these buildings. Because once they’re gone, they’re gone.”
She said just in the 20 years she’s been here she’s seen numerous buildings lost.
“We can’t put businesses in buildings that aren’t standing,” Davison said. “So people really getting on board with that and doing the remodels and maintaining them has been huge.”
She noted that it’s been exciting seeing people move back downtown and that Downtown Maryville has been trying to not only draw people, but drive people to want to come downtown. With more programming in the Pocket Park, like the “Music Off Main” concerts to evolving events like the Downtown Maryville Christmas Parade into more a festival-type atmosphere, she believes it all helps add to the vibrancy.
“The more we can get people to understand how important the downtown is, and really if you have a health downtown, then that spreads out,” she said. “... I think that’s another thing that Downtown’s really ... hoping to work on in the next year, we’re really going to focus on telling our story and how things have evolved and the progress that we’ve made and that there really is a lot here, you just kind of have to stop and look at it.”
For those looking to get active in the community, Davison said the Downtown Maryville organization has a broad swath of openings available from help stuffing envelopes to gardening around the square. She said they have something for everyone.
Tourism
Switching gears but not topics entirely, Davison threw on her Tourism Director hat and told The Forum that while a thriving downtown is important for bringing in people from outside the county, it’s not the entire focus for this aspect of her job.
“So there is that overlap, but you market in completely different ways,” she said. “... So any advertising I do, if you’re seeing a ton of it in Maryville, then I’m not doing my job, because you want it in those outlying areas. You want those new dollars coming in.”
Davison said one focus in tourism is to draw people from outside the city who may be doing one thing in town, and then keep their interest with other activities — encouraging them to shop and stay the night. That, she said, brings business and money to the area.
If, say, the downtown area is attractive and filled with shops, a person might be more likely to shop, or even stay overnight to look at other shops the next day.
“That’s what this is really about, is driving those overnight stays, because that’s how our transient guest tax works,” she explained. “So the more people we can get in our hotels, then the larger that guest tax grows and then we can use those funds; it’s a cycle.”
In the fourth quarter last year, the Maryville Tourism Committee became Nodaway County’s designated Destination Marketing Organization. To become the county’s DMO, the Tourism Committee needed to meet certain standards, including producing a brochure, operating a website and other benchmarks.
With this new designation, it opens up state grant funding opportunities, which otherwise would not be available. Reaching that status had been a top priority for Davison and the committee.
“Getting that designation is huge, because that also brings a legitimacy and it brings money,” she said.
Now with that certification, she said they’re working to apply for grant matches for marketing purposes.
“In some ways they can kind of double your budget,” she said. “... The Division of Tourism help you along in those things. Everybody’s really great if you have questions and how these things work, because they understand that whatever is good for your city is good for your county is good for your state. We want people to come to the state of Missouri, so they’re all about sharing ideas and making this work as much as possible.”
She said with Maryville and Nodaway County strategically placed in the corner of Missouri, it has the possibility of primarily drawing in people from three nearby states — Kansas, Nebraska and Iowa — to help bring in dollars from other areas.
Davison said she and the tourism committee will be applying for several grants that open in April.
She said part of one grant would help with funding to improve the Tourism Committee’s website, visitmaryville.org. Since receiving the DMO certification, she noted the committee is working to rework the site to include events and attractions from throughout the county. Those grant funds would go a long way toward making that happen.
She said the committee wants to help people who have events that may draw people from outside the region. Whether that is through her marketing experience, help with digital efforts or even some funding, she said the committee plans to find and help them to make their events as successful as possible.
“It’s really about collaborating and working with everyone,” Davison said.
She said the committee is working to collect data this year to help compare to years past to hopefully see more growth in sales taxes and the transient guest tax.
“So those two things are pretty simple indicators of how well tourism is doing,” she explained. “... Really my goals are to just work on the website. We live in an age where people are just going to pop on their phone and that’s the first thing they’re going to find. (I’m) working on creating the best user experience that we can.”
Davison said the committee also developed a tourism brochure featuring all the assets available in the county.
“There are things here to do,” she said. “... Once those are printed, we’ll be putting those in hotels and different visitors’ centers throughout the state so people can learn more about Maryville and what’s here.”