A new view from above (copy)
Buy Now

DeAnn Davison

Executive Director of Downtown Maryville

and Director of Tourism Committee

 FORUM FILE PHOTO

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Local woman DeAnn Davison is not only working to see progress in downtown Maryville, but also with regard to tourism in the region. By just accepting two part-time roles in April last year as the city’s tourism director and executive director of Downtown Maryville, she, herself, became a part of the progress made in that arena.

“That is something that (Downtown Maryville) has wanted and needed since its inception,” Davison said. “I think having a director … in that position leads (to) an accountability to the organization. So I think that has been huge for us.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags