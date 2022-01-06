MARYVILLE, Mo.— Anyone who has driven by The Palms on Buchanan Street in Maryville has seen some life stirring about in the closed bar.
With plans of creating a bar and grill, new owner Dee Marriott has been remodeling and adding onto the existing structure.
“I’ve had a lot of people ask me ever since we did Jake’s (Steakhouse in St. Joseph) if we would do something in Maryville, so finally I gave in and did something in Maryville,” Marriott told The Forum as she provided a tour of her soon-to-be bar and grill.
The original building will house the bar, and the new addition will function as a dining area.
The bar and grill will serve food similar to Jake’s Steakhouse, including burgers, sandwiches, wraps, pastas, salads and steaks. It will be open seven days a week for lunch and dinner, as well as open for breakfast on the weekends.
Marriott intends to create a vintage atmosphere by incorporating historical and modern elements into the design of the restaurant.
“I like antiques,” she said. “We’ll do some stuff with some antique signs and kind of a mix of modern and antique.”
Along with her desire to use antiques in the design of her restaurant, Marriott is interested in the building’s history. She mentioned that it was built in 1913 and functioned as a bottling company before becoming The Palms in 1937.
“We’re gonna keep the name The Palms just for historic value…,” Marriott said.
Her goal to incorporate historical elements shines through in the renovations she is making to the building. She removed the suspended ceiling to open up the room and allow the original ceiling to be visible after being closed off for many years.
“There will be a lot of cool features. The floor is amazing when you see it…,” Marriott said, adding that it is currently covered to protect it from damage during construction. “We’ll have sixteen taps. We put the windows back in. They were just plywooded over.”
Many of the interesting elements The Palms will feature exist within the new addition, which will house the dining area. Colored concrete, which will be polished, spans the new addition’s floor. There will be new restrooms and a new kitchen in the building’s new portion.
“We’re pretty excited about what’s going to happen as far as we’ll have an all-new kitchen built from scratch,” Marriott said.
By leaving the new addition’s ceiling beams and rafters exposed, the open concept Marriott created by removing the drop ceiling in the existing building will continue throughout the entire restaurant.
The new addition will be climate controlled, but it will include garage doors, which will be opened when the restaurant has live music from 7 to 10 p.m. on weekends.
There will also be fire pits in the outdoor section of The Palms.
While these elements have yet to be put in place, Marriott said there will be significant visible changes in the weeks to come.
“Most of our equipment is here in town,” she said. “I just have it stored, waiting until we get (the building) closed up, and we can start moving it in, but there’s not very many walls left to go.”
There have been a few setbacks, such as delays in receiving equipment and reconstructing the roof. Marriott said that in some instances, she had to purchase used equipment instead of new items. She mentioned new walk-in coolers were going to take five months to ship, so she decided to purchase used ones instead because they would not take as long to arrive. Despite these setbacks, Marriott believes The Palms will open by mid-March at the latest.