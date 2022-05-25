MARYVILLE, Mo. — Northwest Missouri Enterprise Facilitation is celebrating one of the business owners it has helped by featuring owner Brenda Busch Hammett’s expansion at The Haircut Place as a shining example of local business growth.
According to a press release, Hammett has worked hard to create a unique business that provides services to men and women alike. She opened her shop in 2019 focusing on hair, but after encouragement from her customers she pushed to grow her business.
She purchased the building at 213 W. Fifth St., hired additional stylists and expanded her services menu. Hammett is now a licensed barber and foresees the other cosmetologist becoming licensed also. Some of those additional menu items include beard trims, straight-edge shaves and skin fades as well as facials, chemical peels, lash extensions, lash lifts, lash and brow tenting, skin care, full body waxing and spray tanning.
“My business is all about the customer, all about the person that walks in the door,” Hammett said. “Listening and understanding the guest’s desires is a must, how else do you know how to create the end goal of the service?”
Other licensed stylists at the business are Cheyenne Cash and Megan Clements. Mary Zeman also provides services as a licensed esthetician.
NWMEF is an economic development project, which serves six counties including Nodaway, Andrew, Atchison, Gentry, Holt and Worth. Services are offered free and are strictly confidential. NWMEF is a nonprofit organization. For more information, contact Keli Morris, facilitator, at 816-262-9400 or facilitator@nwmef.org. The NWMEF Resource Board is comprised of more than 70 volunteer board members from each county as well as regional representation.