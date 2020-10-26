MARYVILLE, Mo. — Northwest Missouri State and Kawasaki announced last week a partnership to offer the Kawasaki POWERing Bearcats Program, which provides part-time employment opportunities to Northwest students as well as an invitation to interact with leadership and participate in unique engagement events.
In a press release, Jill Brown, the university’s director of partnerships and placement, said she believes such a collection of experiences developed through industry and community collaborations and partnerships better prepare all students for lifelong learning in their careers and as citizens.
“Partnerships like the Kawasaki POWERing Bearcats Program are powerful in making that goal a reality,” Brown said in a statement.
To participate in the program, students must work a minimum of 20 hours per week at Maryville’s Kawasaki facility. Work schedules are set in four-hour blocks to accommodate course scheduling, and Kawasaki offers 401k contributions from the first day of employment.
Kawasaki’s starting wage is $17.20, which means a student working 20 hours per week could earn $344 per week and more than $17,200 in gross pay during a year — or about $68,000 in gross pay during their time at Northwest, if they work all four years.
Kawasaki also offers an additional $1.25 per hour for second or third shift work and a potential for increased pay based on job performance.