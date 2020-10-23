RAVENWOOD, Mo. — The Northeast Nodaway R-V Board of Education accepted a bid last week to construct a new baseball and track facility approved by voters earlier this year.
The board accepted a $1.025 million bid from Precision Construction and Contracting (PCC) Sports, the lowest of six bids submitted for the project. Board members agreed, however, that they will seek to lower the price by changing some of the components, or reduce the overall cost of related projects by folding in more work, like on an adjacent parking lot that is planned for the facility.
The bid package submitted by PCC Sports set an expected completion date of April 2021, but board members were skeptical that such an ambitious target could be met. Since that date would still be after the start of baseball season, they largely agreed that more time wouldn’t be much of an issue if necessary.
In June, voters approved a $1.3 million no-tax-increase bond issue to fund construction of the new facility that will be open for use to the school and the community.
Other Northeast Nodaway notes
- The board accepted a bid from Phil McIntyre to continue providing snow removal services.
- The district plans to hold parent-teacher conferences in-person in the gym to allow for social distancing. Masks are recommended.
- The Patterson Family Foundation in Kansas City awarded the district a $3,000 grant.