SMITHVILLE, Mo. — Nodaway Valley Bank has opened a full service branch on the south edge of Smithville, Missouri.
According to a news release, The branch located at 14402 N. U.S. Highway 169, is the bank’s 10th location and the second new facility established in the Kansas City Northland this year.
“We believe our financial resources and wealth of knowledge and banking experience within our staff positions us to take an active role in the Northland’s economic growth, and we look forward to being part of it,” commented James G. Robinson, chairman and CEO.
The bank’s footings have increased five-fold since entering the St. Joseph market and passed the billion dollar threshold this year, another milestone in its 152 year history.
In November, the bank opened a full service branch in Platte City, located in the St. Luke’s Multispecialty Clinic building at 2703 Running Horse Road. A Loan Production Office opened earlier this year in Platte City was consolidated into the new location.
Nodaway Valley Bank was founded in 1868 in Maryville, Missouri, and is the largest independently owned and operated bank in Northwest Missouri, the release noted. The bank expanded into Savannah, Missouri in 1990, and entered the St. Joseph market with construction of a new facility in 1995. It acquired The Heritage Bank in 2003 and the Exchange Bank of Mound City in 2007.