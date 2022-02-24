MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Nodaway County Commissioners agreed early Tuesday morning to provide $50,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding to seek a feasibility study regarding a regional event/expo center, following a meeting held last week with a group of local citizens.
According to a document provided by that small group of citizens who met with the commissioners, the “Quad-State” group has conducted multiple focus groups to determine Nodaway County needs.
On hand for the Thursday, Feb. 17, meeting were Josh McKim, John Laffey, Tom Shelton and Holly Kay Cronk. McKim, who is also director of Nodaway County Economic Development, specified that he and the others were only involved as private citizens and that Nodaway County Economic Development was not involved with the project at that time.
However, NCED’s 2022 Plan of Work, which outlines priorities for the organization in the coming year and was presented to both the Maryville City Council and Nodaway County Commission, includes a plan to “support the development of a ‘Fairgrounds,’” and a more specific goal to “[h]ave a feasibility study done for Fairgrounds.”
“This isn’t a new concept,” McKim said. “This has been a concept that has been going around for some time in Nodaway County. It has at different points in time had some movement toward or a group trying to look toward a fairgrounds and then it fizzled out. So we were keenly aware that there was some history and we wanted to make sure that we didn’t copy that history.”
He said the group talked to people who had tried this before to find the roadblocks and difficulties previously run into. That led the group to seek out more information about facilities in the region.
McKim said members of the group had visited 10 fairgrounds/expo centers in Missouri, Iowa and Nebraska in order to form a better picture of what might work in the northwest Missouri region.
From those visits, which ranged from some with national draw and a year-round, fully-booked schedule of events to some with one or two major events, the group agreed that it would be best for this facility to be larger than the space available in the region now, but not focused on pulling in national acts.
Attempting to clear up any possible misconceptions, McKim said the group is planning for a year-round, agriculture-focused event center that would offer attractions throughout the year and not solely be focused on an annual fair. He likened the group’s ideal facility to that of Chillicothe’s, which he did say has a bit of a different focus — education — but is generally about the right size, the group believes.
In general, the group — which also includes Ted Harbin, Joe Drake, Joe Frueh, John Schenkel and Rhonda Schmidt — hopes to bring more attention to the agriculture community with the facility, find tenants for it year-round and possibly provide a venue for smaller national performing acts.
After analyzing the data from the tours, the group decided the next step should be a feasibility study to indicate whether the group’s vision for the facility is on the right track, and if not, what might work better.
The study will help confirm and/or “sharpen our ideas with some cost estimates that would kind of allow us to move forward,” McKim said.
McKim said Kim Mildward, with the Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments, estimated the cost for such a study to be around $50,000.
McKim said if the cost of the study came in over that estimate, it would be the responsibility of the Quad-State group to procure more funding.
He said that if the commission didn’t provide funding it wouldn’t stop the group from moving forward, but it would likely push it off another year.
McKim said the study would likely take several months, but the group would hope to have a completed study by the end of the year. That would allow the group to take the next steps: finding potential funding and/or grants in the next year.
Nodaway County Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker asked if the group had looked into a location and whether or not it is likely to be inside city limits.
McKim said the group has discussed location, but no location is settled on at this time. He said originally the group thought 20 to 30 acres would be enough, but has now agreed the required space would be 80 acres.
“We’ve had discussions on several different locations, mostly outside the city limits of Maryville and with hard road surface to them or a very easy to utility drop to it,” he said.
Learning from other similar regional expo center projects, like in Buchanan County, McKim said, it was of the utmost importance for the group to find a location that either already has the utilities on site or would make it very simple to add.
As for long-term funding, McKim said most of the facilities the group visited were funded through some type of dedicated tax, whether sales or property. Some of the facilities generated revenue through some events and/or offered space for winter storage of boats and RVs to help defray costs.
“They generated revenue a lot of different ways,” he said.
McKim said many of the facilities the group visited were organized and run by a board, and in fact many of them had two boards: one to focus on the facility and then a fair board.
Cronk said she thought two boards is the ideal for her.
“This isn’t just for them, this is for everybody, so it will have to have its own board,” she said.
Cronk then started thinking on a larger scale, noting that if this takes off, “we’re going to need more hotels.” She noted that would also increase revenues from the city of Maryville’s transient guest tax.
“Once the shovel hits the dirt on this thing, we need to be talking bed space,” she said.
McKim said they’re really focused on being a regional facility and the group is not intending to be a competitor with the American Royal in Kansas City or the facility in Lincoln, Nebraska, which are much larger national facilities.
“We believe it is a significant economic opportunity beyond servicing and helping out the ag community,” he said. “... We believe it could be a major draw.”
County Commissioner Chris Burns suggested there might be an opportunity to find some matching funds. Nodaway County Treasurer Marilyn Jenkins noted that federal Rescue Plan funds must be expended by 2024.
Laffey said he didn’t think there would be a problem spending the funds within the allotted time period.
“If we’re a destination and we got this big lake and we have an expo center that’s constantly rockin’ it 12 months out of the year, there’s going to be people in our hotels,” Cronk said. “There’s going to be people that are going to have downtime. They’re going to be in our restaurants, but guess what else they’re going to do, they’re going to come check out our stores.
“Maryville could be a big destination. We are perfectly situated to achieve that goal, but part of doing that is that expo center, in combination with Mozingo of course. It’s all one big package.”
On Tuesday, commissioners were very positive about the project. Walker said he’s excited about the project and has been talking about something like it since starting on the commission. Until now there hasn’t been funding to dedicate to the undertaking, because he couldn’t pull it from other dedicated funding.
The commission voted to earmark the Rescue Plan funds for the feasibility study. Burns said it will be up to that group — or another entity — to take the lead on the project to receive the funding.
He noted that Gov. Mike Parson spoke to the commissioners a couple weeks ago about longevity and using Rescue Plan funds for long-term economic development projects.
Burns said he sees lasting potential in a project like this that could hold year-round events, such as concerts, that could have far-reaching effects on other businesses in the area.
“If this would be a start to something that can help generations or be there for generations, and draw people — and if we can bring people into something other than just a county fair … then that’s a great use of (the funding),” he said.
Commissioner Scott Walk thought this fit right into the idea of longevity and said that he hopes to look back in 20 years and say he was a part of creating something that will really help the region.
“I think it’s great and I think because of ARPA money it’s gonna have better momentum than it’s ever had,” Walk said. “How long will that momentum last, I don’t know. It’s run out of steam before. But, yes, I’m really excited that we can get something done.”
Walker told The Forum on Wednesday morning that the commissioners receive regular guidance from the National Association of Counties on numerous topics, including how to appropriately use ARPA funding.
He said since first receiving funds from the federal government, the U.S. Treasury Department has released information and further opened up eligibility for the funding making it more available for local economic development projects, the feasibility study being one of them.