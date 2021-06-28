MARYVILLE, Mo. — Northwest Missouri Land Title has acquired Holt County Title Company and Farmers City Title Company in Atchison County, formerly Raines Title and Abstract Company, effective June 14.
According to a news release, Midland Surveying has served Northwest Missouri since 1972. In 1992, John Teale and Troy Hayes acquired Nodaway County Abstract. Key employees and principals from these businesses form Northwest Missouri Land Title.
NMLT is comprised of Troy Hayes, president of Midland Surveying and Nodaway County Abstract; Adam Teale, vice president of operations for Midland Surveying; John Teale, former president of Midland Survey and Nodaway County Abstract and current corporate secretary of Nodaway County Abstract; and Shelbi (Hayes) Scheel, escrow department manager for Nodaway County Abstract.
Joni True and Marty Specking will continue to serve NMLT clients in Rock Port.
Effective May 10, Julie McCully has rejoined the NMLT team. She will operate daily in Oregon, Missouri.
For almost 50 years, NMLT has compromised the most comprehensive land record library of Northwest Missouri, according to a news release. This information allows NMLT to provide search and exam services in Northwest Missouri.
For the past five years, Nodaway County Abstract has made efforts to expand its services by converting all its indexes to a digital format and implementing modern title production software.
The company is currently improving its search and exam process through the implementation of a digital title plant platform.
“Our goal is to expand those systems to include the Atchison and Holt County operations in the coming weeks and months,” a news release noted.
NMLT’s acquisition will provide the company with land transfer records, dating back to the county charters in Nodaway, Holt and Atchison counties. Northwest Missouri Land Title also plans to make its services more convenient for its customers by offering online functions, such as electronic notary services and remote closings.
“We look forward to offering the technology available in the city coupled with the small-town service our customers have come to expect,” the release stated.
For more information or to place your next order for title services in Nodaway, Holt or Atchison County, visit www.nodabstract.com. Services for any of these counties can be ordered at any of Northwest Missouri Land Title’s locations.