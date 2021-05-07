MARYVILLE, Mo. — A familiar face has returned to Nodaway County to provide financial advice as part of Edward Jones Investments. Scott Nielson plans to offer financial assistance to anyone looking to plan his or her financial future while also finding balance to raise his young family.
Financial advising was not in Nielson’s original plan after graduating a Longhorn from South Nodaway High School. Or after becoming a Bearcat at Northwest Missouri State University, where he graduated with a degree in public relations.
Focusing on that career path, Nielson found work in Kansas City and later at the University of Missouri – Columbia in the athletic department’s marketing office. He spent eight years there before returning to Maryville in 2011 to be associate athletic director in the Northwest Athletic Department.
During these years in Maryville, three of Nielson and his wife Betsy’s children were born. Hattie is now 7 years old; Chase is 6; Isaiah is 3.
In 2018, the family moved to Rochester, Minnesota, where Nielson worked in the Catholic School System, just northeast from where Besty grew up in Austin, Minnesota.
Nash, the couple’s youngest child, was born in what Nielson noted as a much colder state, and is now only one year old. The youthfulness of his family is one of the main reasons Nielson notes for the return to Maryville.
“This has always been home for my family,” he said. “We definitely feel we have roots here.”
Being able to have more regular hours will help him not miss his family growing up, his daughter’s softball games or his sons T-ball games.
Nielson noted that when an athletic calendar dropped at his former jobs, there wasn’t much wiggle room to allow for family time. There was work on nights and weekends and he believes his new position will allow him to find more balance in his life.
He also hopes his new position, the fifth Edward Jones adviser in the area, will provide him the opportunity to help other growing families plan for their futures.
While it does, at first glance, appear to be a major career shift, Nielson told The Forum on Tuesday that it’s not too terribly different than some of the work he’s done in the past.
In the athletic marketing world he focused on building relationships and securing donations for large financial projects. As a financial adviser building relationships is key, he said noting that many of his skills will transition to his new position, and that he looks forward to working one-on-one with clients to provide advice and expertise to help them reach their goals.
That expertise came with several months of training, Nielson said. Starting on Dec. 1, 2020, he took part in a heavy schedule of training and worked to pass exams to prove he had the financial chops to properly provide quality financial advice to clients.
“Edward Jones has a nationally recognized training program with quality and the process they use,” Nielson said. “It’s been a wonderful program especially for somebody like me that was transitioning from a different career. My ability to gain confidence and build the skills that I need to properly serve folks … they’ve done a great job.”
He noted that the other four local advisers and staff members have provided an incredibly helpful network of advice and encouragement as he worked through the program. Those helping him along the way include: Chad Hannigan, Janette Padgitt, Jeff Von Behren and JR Kurz as well as staff members Kim Jones, Linda Seipel, Susan Hibbs and Gina Barger.
“Our goal is to be an advocate and resource for our clients,” he said. “Sometimes to do that you want to make sure that you can adequately service those folks.”
While he admitted to a small amount of nervousness about the career shift during the COVID-19 pandemic, returning to Maryville, a place they have friends and family, helped soothe those worries.
“We are both excited and blessed at Edward Jones and also as a community to welcome Scott, Betsy and their family back to Nodaway County,” said JR Kurz, Maryville Edward Jones financial adviser. “They are the type of people that make Maryville such a great place to live!”
Nielson explained that the move was right for them, not just providing the right balance for work and home life, but also an opportunity to serve the community.
“We’re extremely excited to be back,” Nielson said. “My family’s excited to be back and I’m grateful for the opportunity to ... serve the community in a different role than when I was here before, but still have it focused on building relationships and provide value to people. We feel like life takes you in different direction sometimes, but this is the path we needed to take and we’re excited to be back.”
Nielson’s office is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Fridays or by appointment. To reach him at his office, call 660-562-2267 or stop by at 2412 S. Main St.