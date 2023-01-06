This all-access subscription includes print delivery of the Thursday paper, access to all online news and pages, and daily news delivered to your email inbox. Please allow 24-36 hours for the online account to activate as part of this subscription selection.
BURLINGTON JCT., Mo – A new Dollar General recently opened its doors on U.S. Highway 136 just outside Burlington Junction.
According to a news release from the company, the store carries food, cleaning supplies, hygiene products, over-the-counter medicines, baby items and more. Along with the household essentials, the new location will also carry a new trendy home décor line and an extended party supply section.
“It’s way nicer to not have to run to Maryville for the little things like diapers, wipes or things that you’re missing,” Kristi Snodderley, a Burlington Junction resident told, The Forum.
The location isn’t just convenient for Burlington Junction residents and others in the area, but will likely be attractive to those traveling through the area as well.
Amanda Phipps is from Omaha, Nebraska, but travels through Burlington Junction every weekend. She said the new Dollar General is in a great location for her travels and means she doesn’t have to stop somewhere else or stop more than once.
Maryville resident Pam Tripp said some friends called them while on their way to Burlington Junction and were able to stop at this location instead of having to return to Maryville for the items.
This Dollar General will employ between six and 10 employees depending on the store’s needs. Along with new employment opportunities for the community, Dollar General will donate 100 new books to a local school as part of their partnership with Kellogg’s.
It will also give schools, nonprofits and libraries within a 15-mile radius of this location the opportunity to apply for grants from the Dollar General Literacy Foundation, which has awarded more than $219 million in grants since 1993, according to the release.
Dollar General is located at 18958 U.S. Highway 136, across the highway from Junction T, and is open every day from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.