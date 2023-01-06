Dollar General
Dollar General recently opened its newest Nodaway County storefront on U.S. Highway 136 just east of Burlington Junction.

 

 PAXSON HAWS/THE FORUM

BURLINGTON JCT., Mo – A new Dollar General recently opened its doors on U.S. Highway 136 just outside Burlington Junction.

According to a news release from the company, the store carries food, cleaning supplies, hygiene products, over-the-counter medicines, baby items and more. Along with the household essentials, the new location will also carry a new trendy home décor line and an extended party supply section.

