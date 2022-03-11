MARYVILLE, Mo. — Rhodes Moving Co. is already picking up a lot of business in and around town. Operating for just about six weeks, the new moving company is filling an obvious need in the community.
“It’s only been six or seven weeks, but it’s getting real busy,” said Chris Rhodes, Maryville resident and owner/operator of the company. “This community doesn’t really have anything like that so I said, ‘Hey that could be useful.’”
Rhodes is from southern California, and that is where he met his wife Jaylene who is from Maryville. The couple moved back to town about 10 years ago and are raising their two children, a boy, 5, and a girl, 3.
As a full-time firefighter in St. Joseph, Rhodes said he’s always had a second job. And in the last couple pandemic years Rhodes said he has worked more overtime than ever before, which kept him away from home so much that it was time to find something else to do.
Having worked at FedEx, Hineline Home Furnishings and other places like Shirley’s Realty, he’s moved furniture and boxes before. It was family who eventually pushed Rhodes to start his own business.
“I was helping (Curt Tobin) move a few things and people were telling me I should do it,” Rhodes said. “... I just had a little ambition and an opportunity came up.”
So he began looking into it and people started giving him small jobs, then larger ones, like a 300-pound safe move from a garage to a basement or a piano from one house to another. Within the last six weeks, he’s had about 20 different jobs.
“It has been insane,” he said.
He had two jobs in the same day moving two homes’ worth of items from St. Joseph to Kansas City. Manning one team, Rhodes relied on another couple of firefighter friends to help with the other.
“It’s just a nice way to be able to stay close to home, make extra money and really provide work for my firefighter buddies on the side,” he said.
Rhodes is currently using the Shirley’s Realty truck and renting U-Haul trucks to move people, but hopes that will change soon.
“I hope by the end of the year to maybe get my own truck,” he said. “I’m just kind of doing what I can with what I’ve got right now.”
Looking to the future, Rhodes said he would eventually like to be able to run the business without having to put his back into the labor part, but that’s down the road a bit.
“For right now, I enjoy the work, staying busy, getting outside, meeting people and helping (them),” he said.
Rhodes said he is talking to a couple Northwest Missouri State University students who are interested in training to lift properly and move items.
Apparently the need for this kind of service is wider than Rhodes originally expected. He’s been contacted by many people in St. Joseph, some even looking to move as far away as Texas.
“I don’t know how big it could get, it’s kind of wild,” he said.
Each job comes with its own difficulties and intricacies. Between tight spaces, frail furniture and narrow doors, Rhodes said he’s already seen some difficult jobs, but tackled them each with efficiency and care.
“It’s the same kind of problem-solving thinking process so it kind of comes natural,” he said continuing with a smile saying, “… Tetris is the game.”
Because each job is different, Rhodes provides an estimate accounting for distance, gas expenses and insurance needs. If the job is a long distance one, he might purchase more insurance than his current $1 million policy. But he makes sure the person moving has that information up front before anything is settled.
In the end, Rhodes said it’s about family for him and the new business allows him to help people, feel satisfied with a good day’s work and still make it home at night.
“That’s important for me and that’s important for my wife and kids,” he said.
Upon returning home at night, Rhodes’ son sometimes asks about how many people he moved during the day. Rhodes said being home to hear that question has been one of the highlights of this new business opportunity.
“People are pretty flexible and I can get home and still pick him up from school,” he said. “That’s really the motivating factor for me, to be able to help provide, but also be home in the evening. … I don’t know where it’s going, but I’m enjoying the ride right now.”