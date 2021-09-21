MARYVILLE, Mo. — University of Missouri Extension will offer QuickBooks training in a series of four classes, starting Thursday, Sept. 23.
Training will take place on Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon.
According to a news release, the hands-on workshop will be held in Maryville as part of Northwest Technical School’s Adult and Community Education Courses.
Randa Doty, MU Extension Specialist, has been individuals how to use QuickBooks for the past 14 years. She is scheduled to instruct participants on setting up and using accounting principles and computer technology for their farm or business. Topics covered will include setup, banking tasks, and customer and vendor interaction.
MU Extension recommends that participants already have basic computer operation skills.
Registration costs $90. Participants will work independently at computer stations, and sample programs of QuickBooks will be provided. Purchase of computer software is not required.
For more information, contact Randa Doty at the Nodaway County Extension Center at 660-582-8101.
To register, contact Northwest Technical School at 660-582-8311.