MARYVILLE, Mo. — More than 200 middle schoolers from throughout Nodaway County toured various facilities in Maryville and Hopkins as part of National Manufacturing Day on Friday, Oct. 7.

National Manufacturing Day is an initiative hosted by the Manufacturing Institute to introduce and promote modern manufacturing careers to young students throughout the country, according to the institute’s website. This year businesses such as Kawasaki, Laclede Chain and Mosaic participated in welcoming students into their facilities for tours.

