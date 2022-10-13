MARYVILLE, Mo. — More than 200 middle schoolers from throughout Nodaway County toured various facilities in Maryville and Hopkins as part of National Manufacturing Day on Friday, Oct. 7.
National Manufacturing Day is an initiative hosted by the Manufacturing Institute to introduce and promote modern manufacturing careers to young students throughout the country, according to the institute’s website. This year businesses such as Kawasaki, Laclede Chain and Mosaic participated in welcoming students into their facilities for tours.
The event split schools into six groups and visited businesses in a rotating schedule.
Before venturing out into the plant, students were encouraged to greet anyone they knew along the way after watching a short introductory video.
“When you get into the manufacturing realm, you can go anywhere,” Tim Blackford, assistant manager of safety at Kawasaki, told students. Blackford listed jobs such as designers, computer science, marketing, researchers and electricians.
Kawasaki has participated in Manufacturing Day for several years and continues to advocate for the promotion of the trade industry as the field is experiencing a labor shortage.
This factory, as well as others that participated, emphasizes to the students that college is not the only option following high school graduation.
Nick Jensen, a maintenance worker at Mosaic, detailed the certification he obtained after high school. Jensen did not attend traditional college but gained electrician certification and certifications in other areas of maintenance after coming on board at the hospital 18 years ago.
This is the first year Mosaic has participated in Manufacturing Day, which introduced students to Billy Latta, one of the maintenance workers who walked students through the plumbing simulators. Latta has worked on the maintenance team for a few years.
“It’s always something different, which is what we like,” Latta told the students.
Students also engaged with wiring fans and HVAC simulators before exploring the boiler room to see how the simulators function in real time.
“It’s been pretty fun to watch our guys because they are never asked to do things related to career growth and workforce development,” Nicholas said. “All the simulators, everything was their idea. They took time out of their day to build it.”
Their efforts were greatly appreciated by the students, who ended the tours firing golf balls out of an air cannon to demonstrate how powerful air pressure can be and its importance in their maintenance work. As the Maryville school bus drove out of the parking lot, the chants of “Billy! Billy! Billy!” carried through the air.
Unsurprisingly, Darron Harris, a Maryville Middle School student, said the cannon was his favorite part of Manufacturing Day.
“I enjoyed this day a lot,” Harris said.
