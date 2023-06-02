MARYVILLE, Mo. — The reasons any business owner decides to locate, develop and run a brick-and-mortar store are myriad, and working with retailers on the national stage, the city of Maryville and Nodaway County Economic Development approach the topic in different ways.
City Manager Greg McDanel told The Forum in late April that there are communities out there with war chests filled with funds to help go after national retailers.
“But we as a rural community really focused on just trying to eliminate the gaps and fill project needs where we can,” he said.
Whether it’s a code issue, site issue or removing perceived barriers to development, McDanel said a “considerable amount” of his time and efforts spent facilitating the needs of business owners are put toward bringing new businesses to town.
So much so that in October 2019 the city approved a three-year, $120,000 agreement with Retail Strategies to assist the city with making connections with national retailers.
McDanel said the city felt very comfortable with Retail Strategies and what its results have been in other smaller communities and in 2022 renewed its contract with the company.
“The reason our company exists is just because we know city leaders such as Greg, city manager, wears probably 15 different hats running a city,” Clay Craft, CEO of Retail Strategies told the Forum by phone. “… We really appreciate and love the partnership we have there with the city, and Greg McDanel’s just been an amazing partner for us. (It) definitely makes our job a lot easier when we have someone that is as plugged in and connected and engaged as Greg.”
However, the timing of their hiring was not exactly perfect with the COVID-19 pandemic beginning just six months later.
One of the most visible fruits of Retail Strategies’ work done for the community is the new standalone corporate-owned Starbucks located on South Main Street where a U.S. Bank once had stood.
“Starbucks opening in the market opened up a lot of people’s eyes,” he said. Craft said it even helped with an as-yet unannounced tenant taking over the JC Penney building next to Maurices. “We generated that tenant. We’re very proud of it, a big star on our chest for our work in Maryville for sure. … You have to incrementally move up the levels of retail. It’s going to really signal to a lot of these other retailers we’ve been interfacing with.”
Clay explained that the process comes down, nearly entirely, to location. Using the Starbucks as an example, he said that at first, the company wasn’t considering Maryville. In an initial review, the market was believed to be too small.
Retail Strategies brought them in to tour, adamant that the area was good for what the company wanted — a captive audience. Even after the tour, they weren’t completely sold on the location, Craft said. That is, until the former U.S. Bank location became available.
“The perfect site popped up to them and it created an opportunity that they could decide to pounce on,” Craft said.
Staying in touch with the right people in the right companies, who, Craft says, are right now making decisions for stores to be built in 2024 through 2026, is key to locating national retailers in rural communities.
Being able to work on behalf of the city, Craft said, helps the company to find the right spaces for businesses looking to locate stores. If there aren’t certain spots available, he said they can contact landowners and shopping center owners and help make connections to make a location work for a retailer.
That process can sometimes take far more time than the general shopper might know. From start to finish of a project, Craft and McDanel agree it can take years, but usually more like 18 months.
“This is an absolute marathon, not a sprint,” Craft said. “...We can’t control the result. We can only control the efforts. … At the end of the day, we can’t make these retailers do anything. Really our role is to influence these deals. Show them opportunities that they have not seen. Show them the market in a way hopefully that they’ve never seen it before. Because every single location is going to be a collective sum of people’s opinions. It’s not AI-generated. It’s not demographically generated. It is a collective group of people’s opinions at the end of the day.”
Craft said his company has a technology partner, Near Technologies, to collect cellphone data and that is how it provides updated information to companies. This data is used to define a “Customized Trade Area,” which provides information about a core customer base of consumers highly likely to shop and eat in the market at least once a month.
In 2019, the estimated population in the trade area was 55,296, according to Retail Strategies’ public recruitment plan.
McDanel said that Walmart is a good barometer for rural communities because if someone routinely shops, they’re doing other things while they’re in town. He said that having around 55,000 people who routinely frequent Maryville to shop is valuable information to have. Retail Strategies can then give that out to national retailers.
Through its research and analytics, Retail Strategies uses geographic information software company Esri’s “tapestry segmentation” to provide companies with a picture of what an area or town looks like with regard to its population makeup. Utilizing that software to understand patterns, trends and relationships, the segmentation provides a “look and feel” of the area: Is the area a college town? Is it full of midtown singles, Gen Z urban, affluent estates or cozy country living? According to the aforementioned recruitment plan, Maryville is a mixture of a college town in style, salt of the earth, set to impress filled with old and newcomers.
Then Retail Strategies focuses on consumer demand and supply, noting what retailers are located in Maryville and how much of the market they are receiving in sales.
From there, the company has gathered information with “boots on the ground” by visiting the area and identifying and recording primary real estate opportunities within the market.
“Those companies spend millions of dollars each year understanding their demographics and what makes them successful,” McDanel said. “So drive times, customized trade areas, traffic volumes, adjacency, maybe, medium household income, maybe more factors for one retailer than another.”
Craft agreed, noting that for every retailer, even though they may have numerous different requirements to place a store, “it’s always gonna come down to the real estate.”
Coming through the pandemic has caused retailers to become more creative. Now as the country approaches what many are forecasting to be an economic downturn or recession, Craft said retailers are paying about the same in rent as they were before, so balancing rental versus build is also something they’re looking at. He said that’s where incentives come into play. What cities and states do to offer incentives is making a difference in where retailers locate, which really narrows down to if there is vacancy in the market.
ICSC convention
Since the pandemic, Craft said he’s seen a lot of brands move back to “Small Town, USA.”
“There’s been such a flight back to rural America,” he said.
He said that a lot of retailers who hadn’t been opening stores are trying to get back into growth mode and it was quite obvious at this year’s International Council of Shopping Centers convention in Las Vegas.
“I think a lot of people, especially on the local level, are scared of impending recession,” Craft said. “Really the way that retailers are thinking about it … they are planning their stores for 2024, 2025 and 2026. … It looks like everybody’s got the gas pedal to the floor right now.”
He said it was probably the best show he’s been to in a couple years.
McDanel and Maryville Mayor Benjamin Lipiec also attended this year’s convention to help provide a face and information about the Maryville community for those retailers.
McDanel said having Retail Strategies to assist the city in making connections with retailers is invaluable, especially with rows and rows of national retailers at the convention. He estimated the center could house six football fields, but it is instead filled with every national retailer a person can think of, from Dollar General to McDonald’s.
“It’s our opportunity as a community to meet with them and sell our community,” McDanel said.
From there, Retail Strategies and the city try to set up meetings to see if the town has opportunities for the retailers.
“So sometimes we’re able to build that relationship,” McDanel said. “It takes time. Sometimes we’re able to meet with them and they already know about our community and are ready to talk about it.”
McDanel said sometimes it’s not about real estate for the retailer, but its need for a franchisee, a local person to make private investment. He said the city has reached out to people before in search of someone to take on a business. Sometimes the city has had to deal with another regional franchisee who is not yet able to open a new store.
“Sometimes there’s nuances,” he said. “It’s not just selling our community, but it’s also, again, the right property, the right demographics and the right franchisee. … A couple years ago we took a step back and realized that national retail recruitment is so important for us.”
NCED
McDanel, along with Josh McKim, executive director of Nodaway County Economic Development — which helps the city pay for Retail Strategies’ services each year — have so much under their umbrellas working to keep the city running while looking for potential industrial development, recruitment and retention, that Retail Strategies has really fit perfectly into the city’s retail recruitment needs, they said.
McKim said that while NCED focuses more on the industrial needs of Nodaway County and recruiting corporations to locate manufacturing here, Retail Strategies has provided analysis that will be helpful to NCED’s needs too.
“Their picture is big, but they can bring some of that down to where it’s useful at that level too and that’s been wonderful,” he said. “They have a good connection with chains and that’s a hard thing to do.”
McKim said he’s been very impressed with Retail Strategies’ work thus far. The company, with its more than a decade of work making connections in the retail market, lends credence to the city’s request for meetings.
“From the retailers, at least my impression is, that carries more weight because they’ve had successful projects within the past,” McKim said.
McDanel agreed saying that Retail Strategies adds some validation, or gravitas, to calls for meetings.
“They have the connections that it’s hard to have if you’re a municipality or an economic development organization,” McKim said. “… That’s not our main focus. That’s not our only focus.”
McKim said that sometimes retailers, most notably in manufacturing though, are still looking for supply chain ease as well. Even if the market fits the retailer’s model, if the location is too far from an interstate, rail line or their own logistics center, it might deter some of them from locating here.
“On the retailer, how fast … depends on the business, how fast they want to move and most of the time you’re at their pace,” McKim said. “So it’ll be hurry up, hurry up, and then no information.”
He said it can take years, and sometimes minds are changed in that time. That’s why a lot of companies hold their announcements until the last minute. He said it’s not terribly uncommon for the process to take a year-and-a-half to two years.
“Last year we had $76 million in new investment in Maryville and Nodaway County,” McKim said. “About $60 million of that was industrial. And a good portion of that is not something you’d see. A lot of that was new equipment, bringing in, keeping the facilities up-to-date as much as possible.”
He said that’s important to note, because when NCED or the city begins to see a facility not stay updated with its equipment, the facility’s competitiveness decreases.
“That’s what happened with Energizer,” he said. “They started to divert investment other places and it hurt this location’s competitiveness. … So we try to be very proactive on that side. And that’s, again, behind the scenes. Nobody’s gonna see that.”
On the NCED side, McKim said it has a couple different partners it works with to bring industry to the region.
Community Venture Network, out of Minneapolis, helps to place businesses using what McKim said is called a “location quotient, the relative concentration of a type of industry, compared to the national concentration.”
He said northwest Missouri, including St. Joseph, has two areas of major strength: food production and manufacturing. However, NCED’s focus is mostly on metal fabrication companies because the area is three times more concentrated than the national average in that field. While they don’t turn away a project, NCED’s efforts are typically focused on those companies.
“We believe we could probably absorb anywhere from 20 to 100 new employees or a business that would need 20 to 100 new employees,” McKim said, explaining that anymore, they would be concerned with backfilling. Which would end up hurting existing employers, “and you don’t want to lose anybody.”
He said that with these corporations, it’s sometimes the land that sells it, but sometimes it’s a building.
“It’s somewhat different than retail,” McKim said.
He said traditional economic development is focused on industry, but that he doesn’t believe that narrow of a focus is as viable in small markets.
“I think that’s why we work on retail as well and have focused on that in the past,” McKim said. “And why we think Retail Strategies is important. … Retail, it’s just different and so having somebody that understands the market, I think, has been very helpful with Retail Strategies.”
South Main
McDanel and McKim both discussed the South Main Street project as being important for the community from a business perspective.
“The investments we are making on South Main are critical to ongoing economic development efforts,” McDanel said. “The national retailers who have been looking at the community are now seeing the community investing in itself and really transforming the corridor, which I think at one time had 62 percent of all retail sales in Nodaway County. … So there is a positive impact to that infrastructure project. That has an economic development focus to it.”
The addition of sidewalks on both sides of the road will also help community members get from place to place more safely.
“I think it shows that our community’s willing to invest in itself,” McKim said. “I found that communities that typically invest in themselves usually do OK.”