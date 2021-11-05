MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce, Nodaway County Economic Development and Northwest Missouri Enterprise Facilitation have collaborated to create Makers’ Monday, a way to shop locally for the Christmas season.
Makers’ Monday will be from 5 to 8 p.m. on Nov. 29 at the Northside Mall, 115 E. Fourth St. in Maryville.
The event is a local alternative to Cyber Monday, Amy Gessert, chamber executive director, told The Forum.
There will be around 25 pop-up shops, including Sylvia Chloupek Desserts; Pop Henry’s Kettle Corn; Rebekah Parman’s arts, crafts and baking mixes; Sweet Country Creations; Sew Happy; Raegan’s Earring Boutique; Smile More Cards; and Miller & Company, which offers hand-lettered wood frame signs.
Duncan Carriages will provide horse-drawn carriage rides, and Spoofy Beans, a Maryville High School student-led coffee and snack shop, will sell coffee at the event.
Gessert mentioned she hopes local retail stores will stay open later to participate in the event.
“It’s feeling like this Christmas may be more local, handmade, smaller, more meaningful things, so it’s just kind of our way to keep that going,” Gessert said, noting that the event highlights entrepreneurship and shopping local.
The event is part of A Very Maryville Christmas, which is a collaboration of the chamber, NCED, the city of Maryville, Downtown Maryville (Maryville Downtown Improvement Organization), Nodaway County and local retail businesses and media.
“There’s a lot of unity in what we’re doing with this Christmas stuff. … This is one area — this Very Maryville Christmas — is one thing where I’ve seen people kind of put differences aside and just work together to bring a cool experience to Maryville.”
Other Very Maryville festivities will occur Nov. 27 through Dec. 5, and on Dec. 11 and 12. These events include Small Business Saturday on Nov. 27, Downtown Maryville’s Christmas parade on Dec. 3, Make It Maryville’s Shop Hop on Dec. 4, a craft fair at the senior center on Dec. 5 and Maryville Parks and Recreation’s Breakfast in Whoville on Dec. 11. For a calendar of all the events, visit https://bit.ly/verymaryville.
“(Maryville has) always been kind of a cool place around Christmastime anyway, but this just kind of elevates it and lets us spend our resources better to bring a really cool experience,” Gessert said.
“Really the main message that I want people to hear the very most is just stay local, shop local, support your neighbors that have businesses here that are trying their best to survive all this craziness that’s happening with all the shortages.”