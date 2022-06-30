MARYVILLE, Mo. — A local woman celebrated the opening of her new business, an RV park near Mozingo Lake Recreation Park.
Tina Coffelt, with the support of her parents Jerry and Esther Coffelt, opened the Back Nine RV Park, located at 24506 Liberty Road just east of Maryville, and on Friday, June 24, cheered its opening with a confetti cannon alongside the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce, Northwest Missouri Enterprise Facilitation and plenty of family and friends.
With a lump in her throat, she told the crowd she was surprised but thankful for the community support. Having traveled the world, Coffelt noted she has stood on the Great Wall of China, visited Machu Picchu and spent lots of time in other places around the world, but that it’s always home to which she’s ready to return.
“I have to publicly thank my parents,” she said. “They have been on board with this project since the very beginning and have done everything from emotional support to tangible support.”
She said her parents built the wood storage box at the location and that her mom, Esther, who is not quite 80 years old, has been out cutting wood for that box.
Relocating back to Ravenwood and having employment has given her the flexibility to help her parents, according to a news release.
“I wanted to do something that capitalized on the experiences I’ve had as a traveler, domestically and internationally, in almost every form of travel,” Coffelt said. “I grew up watching my parents farm and have many of their traits that make someone a successful entrepreneur. I’m ready to put those traits to the test in an industry that is thriving and where I can succeed.”
She noted there are a good number of professionals in northwest Missouri who can help entrepreneurs and that the region is lucky to have them.
“We’ve got great people who do great things here,” Coffelt said.
Coffelt’s new facility provides a small, cozy campground with big campground amenities like full hook-ups, pull-through campsites and Wi-Fi.
Already using the campground for the weekend was a wedding party. Planning to tie the knot on Saturday, June 25, at Mozingo, the new RV park offered the perfect place for the new couple to stay until the big day.
Soon-to-be-married couple Tara Wilson, of Maryville, and Monty Kroeze were joined by Matt and Laura Goff, all of Nebraska, at the Back Nine RV Park which fit their style for a great evening before the big day.