MARYVILLE, Mo. — Mullock Health Care, located at 2332 S. Main St., opened to begin serving the public at what might possibly have been one of the most inopportune times in history: the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Opening in March 2020, it wasn’t until April 8, that Dr. Dallas Mullock, DO, his wife Melissa and staff members were finally able to gather with a large contingent of family and friends to celebrate the businessʼ opening and explain the services available.
“We planned to open in a pandemic,” he joked during a ribbon-cutting celebration. “The biggest challenge then was trying to get all the supplies that were in shortage.”
Mullock said he and his wife returned to Maryville after his time at medical school at A.T. Still University | Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine and residency in Kirksville.
And with the help of Keli Morris, facilitator with Northwest Missouri Enterprise Facilitation, he worked on a business plan, gathered resources and started his business offering a variety of services such as: trigger point and ultrasound-guided joint injections, laceration repairs, ingrown or toenail trimming/removal, skin biopsies, abscess incision and drainage as well as osteopathic manipulative treatment, EGDs and colonoscopies.
“Over the last year we’ve had lots of struggles with pandemic issues,” Mullock said. He noted that several times they had planned to hold meet and greets, open houses and explain all the services available at their facility, but it was just never deemed safe enough during the pandemic.
“Since that time we’ve still been able to progress just at a rate different than what we had in mind,” Mullock said.
After a brief celebration and ribbon-cutting ceremony presented by the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce, the Mullocks and staff members offered facility tours to many of the nearly 30 people at the event.
The facility has three exam rooms. He specifically referenced a 1940’s-era Lloyd Galaxy McManis chiropractic table, that he still uses for adjustments though it has been serviced and reupholstered many times in its lifetime.
To contact Mullock Health Care, call 660-562-2223 or visit its website at mullockhealthcare.com.