Library Business of the Month
Buy Now

Members of the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors on Tuesday awarded the Maryville Public Library with the chamber’s Business of the Month award for July. From left to right are DeAnn Davison, Heather Griffith, Library Director Stephanie Patterson, Library Assistant Director Wilma Wake, Library Adult Programs Assistant Annie Arvidson and chamber Executive Director Becky Albrecht.

 GEOFFREY WOEHLK/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Public Library is the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce’s Business of the Month for July.

Located at 509 N. Main St., the library helps local citizens succeed and enjoy life by reading, learning, creating and connecting, offering something for patrons of all ages and interests.

0
0
0
0
0