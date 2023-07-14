MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Public Library is the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce’s Business of the Month for July.
Located at 509 N. Main St., the library helps local citizens succeed and enjoy life by reading, learning, creating and connecting, offering something for patrons of all ages and interests.
The library was nominated for its outstanding customer service and superb programming, a news release from the chamber said.
“I am always impressed by the number of outreach events,” the nomination letter said. “… Whether it is story times, educational sessions, or the children’s business fair, they are innovative in how they interact with the community to encourage lifelong learning. The staff is always exceptionally helpful and the library is a tremendous resource to the community.”
Learn more about the library’s programs at maryvillepubliclibrary.lib.mo.us. The library’s hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
The Business of the Month award recognizes businesses that demonstrate community involvement, outstanding customer service and professional relationships. To be eligible, businesses must be in good standing with the chamber and meet at least one of the following selection criteria:
- Demonstrated outstanding support to the community or to the chamber
- Provided superior customer service and/or products
- Considered a successful and professional business by peers
Nominations may be made by any customer or chamber member through the online nomination form at maryvillechamber.com.
The chamber asks nominators to keep the following in mind when making nominations: customer service, ease of accessibility, convenient hours, social responsibility, civic engagement, long-term commitment to local economic growth and proactive hiring standards for community members.
The deadline for nominations is the first Friday of each month.