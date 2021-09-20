ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Leadership Northwest Missouri, a personal and professional development program, is looking for participants for its 2022 class.
According to a press release, the organization is different from most leadership programs because it offers a localized experience that focuses on regional matters. In addition to leadership training, LNWMO will provide participants with hands-on team building exercises, opportunities to build communication and motivational skills, a network of contacts and more.
“Saying that LNWMO met my expectations would be an understatement,” said 2021 LNWMO alumnus Shane Lynch of Trenton. “The program was inspiring, educating, and overall, an incredible learning experience giving me the opportunity to utilize tools from this class in my professional and personal life. Most of all, the fellow leaders in this class are now lifelong friends. My experience in this class was incredible and I’m so thrilled to continue my involvement as an alumni member.”
The program is a commitment of eight daylong classes over a seven-month period, held in a variety of communities throughout Andrew, Atchison, Buchanan, Caldwell, Carroll, Clay, Clinton, Daviess, DeKalb, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Holt, Linn, Livingston, Mercer, Nodaway, Sullivan and Worth counties.
The 2022 class will begin with a two-day retreat, starting on Jan. 19, 2022 at Conception Abbey. Tim Crowley, a national personal and professional development speaker will led the event.
According to a news release, class participants will come away with a new outlook on the workplace upon their graduation on July 14, 2022.
“I think anyone who has an interest in developing or enhancing their leadership skills and building connections with resources from across the region will benefit from this program,” said 2021 LNWMO alumna Kate Lyons of Carrollton. “Age, profession or years of experience does not matter. It was truly an experience I will never forget. Of all the great things you learn in this program, it’s amazing how much you learn about yourself and what you are capable of accomplishing. Take a leap and push your boundaries. You won’t regret it.”
The number of participants is limited. Applications are due Nov. 1.
To access a downloadable application, visit https://bit.ly/LeadershipNWMO.
For more information, contact Deb Powers at debdpowers@gmail.com.