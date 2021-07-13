BETHANY, Mo. — The University of Missouri Extension has announced its plans to offer its Neighborhood Leadership Academy, a 10-session leadership-training program focused on community building principles.
According to a press release, the program is available across the state, with smaller regional groups to allow for discussions regarding the application of ideas discussed within NLA.
The program will be delivered virtually on Monday evenings Sept.13-Nov. 15.
“The virtual format will connect our local participants to a statewide network of leaders,” said Sarah Hultine Massengale, MU Extension community economic development specialist.
The NLA was created in 2002 to aid individuals in developing leadership skills by providing training on organizational leadership, community building strategies and management skills.
“NLA participants are encouraged to bring an idea for a community project with them the first night of class,” Jackie Spainhower, MU Extension community economic development specialist, said in a press release.
To register visit www.extension.missouri.edu and enter “Neighborhood Leadership Academy” in the website search bar.
Early bird registration is $290, with a deadline of Aug. 16. After this deadline, the cost is $325.
Limited scholarships are available. To access scholarship applications visit the registration page. Scholarship applications are due by Aug. 2.
For more information about NLA, contact Spainhower, lead facilitator for the northwest Missouri cohort at spainhowerj@missouri.edu or call the Harrison County Extension office at 660-425-6434.