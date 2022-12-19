Chamber Biz of the Month December
Buy Now

Becky Albrecht, executive director of the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce, and Nicole Grady, chamber office manager, right, present Kelly Quinlin, center, with a sign Wednesday afternoon designating her business KQ Rehab & Performance as the December Chamber Ambassador Business of the Month.

 GEOFFREY WOEHLK/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors selected KQ Rehab & Performance as its December Business of the Month.

The business is owned by Kelly Quinlin, certified and licensed athletic trainer and strength and conditioning specialist.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags