MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors selected KQ Rehab & Performance as its December Business of the Month.
The business is owned by Kelly Quinlin, certified and licensed athletic trainer and strength and conditioning specialist.
“Kelly is a dedicated professional and genuinely cares about her clients,” noted the business’s nominator. “She is very knowledgeable and up to date in her treatment plans. She is amazing!”
According to a news release, the award exists to recognize and honor businesses demonstrating community involvement, outstanding customer service and professional relationships.
To be eligible for this award, businesses must be in good standing with the chamber and should meet at least one of the following selection criteria:
Have demonstrated outstanding support to the community or to the chamber.
Provide superior customer service and/or products.
Is considered a successful and professional business by peers.
Nominations may be made by any customer or chamber member. All nominations must be submitted on the Business of the Month Nomination form accessible by submitting a form under the “Member” menu at maryvillechamber.com.
All verified nominations will remain for consideration for three months from the date of submission. When nominating a business, the chamber asks that a nominator keep the following in mind: customer service, ease of accessibility, convenient hours, social responsibility, civic engagement, long-term commitment to local economic growth and proactive hiring standards for community members. Deadline for nominations is the first Friday of each month.