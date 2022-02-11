MARYVILLE, Mo. — At the start of the pandemic, The Kitchen & Bath Source had to close its doors for six weeks.
However, some customers still requested to come in and shop at the store amid growing coronavirus concerns.
“They were still trying to shop me when we were closed, which was nice,” owner Michelle Wickersham said. “… It was tough. I continued to pay my employees while they were off. We were lucky and got a PPP loan, so I could do that.”
The Kitchen & Bath Source focuses on home improvements, such as general contracting, remodels and new construction. Customers can purchase countertops, cabinetry, cookware and home décor at the location.
The business opened in 2018, and is an expansion of what Wickersham has been doing for about 20 years.
“It was a continuation of what I had been doing forever,” she said.
“When Woodruff Arnold closed, we kind of branched out, decided to change to the name and add the retail part of our business with the kitchenwares and bakewares and all that stuff,” Wickersham said.
Woodruff Arnold Construction & Plumbing was originally founded as a coal-delivery service by Clyde Woodruff, in 1945, according to a 2016 Forum article. As coal gave way to gas in the 1950s, Woodruff began installing furnaces, paving the way for expansion into the home construction sector. His son-in-law Keith Arnold took over the business after marrying Woodruff’s daughter Sarah, but largely divested itself of the lumberyards and concentrated on its plumbing and construction operations in the 1970s and 1980s.
In 2016, the business transformed itself when Arnold went into retirement and the business changed hands to his children, with Wickersham focusing the enterprise on general contracting, remodels, new construction as well as the sale of gourmet foods and small appliances.
While the business continues to sell these items, the pandemic has created difficulties in stocking the store’s shelves.
Wickersham said labor shortages have caused some delays in receiving the construction materials the business sells. However, she believes some of the wait times are returning to their pre-pandemic durations.
“We’ve had some delays in some of our construction materials,” Wickersham said. “I’m finding that it’s harder to get those retail materials. Some of the big vendors right now are focusing on just selling to big box stores because they’re short on materials. … It’s hard for us when we can’t get products.”
A decline in customers has also caused difficulties. Wickersham noted the business received a lot of Christmas shoppers in 2020. However, fewer people shopped at the store during the 2021 Christmas season.
To combat this, Wickersham considered offering online shopping. She eventually decided against it because she knew she could not compete with large businesses that provide free shipping.
However, Wickersham has made some changes to the store. She noted that change is a normal part of running a business and mentioned the pandemic expedited the adaptation process.
“I think as a business, we’re always growing and making changes to fit our customers’ needs, and I think the pandemic just kind of put that in fast-forward and forced us to look at how things are changing,” she said.
When people did not want to leave their houses at the start of the pandemic, the business offered free delivery and extended hours to allow customers to feel more comfortable while shopping.
Wickersham hopes customers will also adopt this community-oriented approach.
“I would encourage people to shop local. It’s what keeps us here,” she said.