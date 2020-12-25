MARYVILLE, Mo. — With Christmas on the horizon the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday that Kawasaki and other local employers have made major investments into the Chamber Bucks program this year.
According to a chamber news release, Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing Corporation USA invested more than $45,000 into the community by giving Chamber Bucks to employees during the holiday season. Those bucks can then be spent with local businesses that are members of the chamber.
“Kawasaki is the first to admit we wouldn’t be who we are without this community,” said Trina Phillips, assistant manager, Human Resources for Kawasaki. “Chamber members have chosen to set roots in this community and it is important to us to keep those roots strong. Supporting a community that we believe in just makes sense, now more than ever.”
Other local large employers: Nucor LMP, Conception Abbey and Overland Sales, have also contributed to the program, resulting in more than $60,000 spent with local businesses, the release noted.
“Our chamber members love the Chamber Bucks program because it’s easy to use, but it’s also a great way to educate people on different businesses we have in our community that they may have never known about,” said Chamber Executive Director Lily White, in an email to The Forum last week. “2020 has been an exceptionally hard year for retailers, so our larger employers and local organizations encouraging their employees to shop local and think of businesses in our community first speaks volumes.”
To participate in the program for the holidays, reach out to the chamber at chamber@maryvillechamber.com.