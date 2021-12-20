MARYVILLE, Mo. — With Christmastime on the horizon, the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce announced last week in a press release that Kawasaki and other local employers have once again invested thousands of dollars into the chamber’s Chamber Bucks program.
In 2017, Kawasaki began gifting each of their employees $50 in Chamber Bucks during the holiday season to encourage their employees to treat themselves to a Christmas gift from a local chamber member. As Kawasaki’s staff has continued to grow, so has its investment in the local economy, this year surpassing $75,000, according to a news release.
Each year, more and more local employers take part in the Chamber Bucks program, including Nucor LMP, Conception Abbey and the Opportunity Workshop this year, resulting in more than $85,500 spent with local businesses.
“The Maryville community welcomed Kawasaki 33 years ago,” said Dale Sharp, purchasing supervisor at Kawasaki, in a statement. “The partnership formed is something we strive to continually build upon and this is one of the ways we do that. We are fortunate to have a large number of wonderful employees and gifting Maryville Chamber Bucks ensures that each of them gets something they want."
In the press release, the chamber thanked the companies involved with the program, including Kawasaki, Nucor LMP, Conception Abbey and Overland Sales, and said the partnerships help encourage shopping local.