MARYVILLE, Mo. — In May, Bearcat football players Bryce Krone and Tyson Strohbeen applied to work at Kawasaki through its staff agency, Randstad. Drawn to the company for its competitive pay and flexible work schedules, the pair started their 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekday shifts.
According to a news release, the two began recruiting other student-athletes to join them, with Randstad’s referral bonus as an incentive.
Within a few weeks, nearly 40 of them were hired — enough to man an assembly line of their own, working on small engines measuring up to 24 horsepower. With the Bearcat flag hanging overhead, the assembly line moves at a steady pace, carrying engines that need to be locked to their frames and packaged. The student-athletes inspect them for defects and check for gas or oil leaks.
“We’re able to come in at 10 after weights and then work ’til 5, so it just kind of drew me with how flexible it is, and they are willing to work with us,” said Krone, a junior recreation and park management major from Bonner Springs, Kansas. “I didn’t mind it was in a factory. A lot of people said it was hard, but I was like, ‘It can’t be too hard.’ So I just went with it.”
The student-athletes finish, on average, about 250 engines during their seven-hour shift, according to a press release.
“This is a dedicated, disciplined group of individuals who are building live product for Kawasaki, while working around their athletic schedules,” said Tim Melvin, the manager of human resources at Kawasaki and a Northwest alumnus.
Both the student-athletes and their supervisors agree the work is helping them build skills they can employ throughout their lives and careers.
“They are participating in real-world experiences, being held accountable to the same policies and procedures as other employees,” Melvin said. “With part-time employment a growing portion of today’s workforce, this is a program with additional opportunities, not only for athletic scholars, but potentially for other Northwest students wishing to experience real-world activities in support of their educational targets and goals.”
Grant Cooney, a junior business management major from Topeka, Kansas, and member of the Bearcat football team, added, “It’s a different aspect of something that I’ve never really seen before, and now I have a better understanding of how the manufacturing industry works.”
As they prepare for their upcoming seasons, the student-athletes — who also include men’s basketball players Spencer Schomers and Christian Stanislaw — are building camaraderie that they hope translates to better performance on the playing field, a press release mentioned.
“It’s good working with your teammates because if somebody on the line messes up, you automatically look down to see who it is,” Krone said. “We kind of joke around with each other at that, but without every one of us, the line wouldn’t move. We work towards that.”
Additionally, Northwest and Kawasaki partner to offer the Kawasaki POWERing Bearcats Program, which provides part-time employment opportunities to Northwest students as well as an invitation to interact with leadership and participate in unique engagement events. To participate in the program, students must work a minimum of 20 hours a week at Maryville’s Kawasaki facility, with work schedules set in four-hour blocks to accommodate course scheduling. Interested students are encouraged to apply directly for part-time employment at kawasakimaryville.com.
In addition to offering work experiences to students, Kawasaki supports the university through its funding of two scholarships and sponsorship of the Visiting Writers Series, according to a news release.
The manufacturer established the Kawasaki Powering Dreams Scholarship in 2016 for students who succeed just below the highest level of academic achievement and have financial need. Kawasaki also established the Kawasaki Kids: Powering Your Potential Scholarship in 2019 to assist dependents of Kawasaki employees.
For 25 years, Kawasaki has provided $5,000 annually to support Northwest’s Visiting Writers Series, an initiative of the Department of Language, Literature and Writing that brings nationally recognized fiction and creative nonfiction writers and poets to campus for presentations and readings throughout the academic year, the release stated.
Kawasaki’s support of the university through the Northwest Foundation, as well as support of Bearcat athletics programs, has totaled more than $350,000 since 2015. The company also has supported efforts such as a STEM workshop for area educators and scholarships for students studying abroad.