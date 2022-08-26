Part-Time Job Fair art

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Job Center fair will be at Carl & Cheryl Hughes Fieldhouse on the Northwest Missouri State University campus from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31.

The event is open to the public, but geared toward college students looking for part-time employment and employers who hire for part-time positions.

