MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Job Center fair will be at Carl & Cheryl Hughes Fieldhouse on the Northwest Missouri State University campus from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31.
The event is open to the public, but geared toward college students looking for part-time employment and employers who hire for part-time positions.
This is an opportunity for businesses to showcase part-time positions that need filled.
Employers from all sectors are looking for both full and part-time employees, and the job center is making efforts to refer candidates to the open positions.
The Missouri Job Center in Maryville received American Rescue Plan Act funds from Worth, Gentry, and Nodaway counties, allowing them to be operational on a full-time basis.
This event is sponsored by Northwest Missouri State University, Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments, Northwest Missouri Enterprise Facilitation and The Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce.