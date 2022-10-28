MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors recently named Jason Brown Roofing as its Business of the Month.
The award exists to recognize and honor businesses that demonstrate community involvement, outstanding customer service and professional relationships, noted a news release.
To be eligible for this award, businesses must be in good standing with the chamber and should meet at least one of the following selection criteria:
- Have demonstrated outstanding support to the community or to the chamber.
- Provide superior customer service and/or products.
- Be considered a successful and professional business by peers.
- To help the chamber ambassadors recognize an outstanding area business, nominate one online at maryvillechamber.com.
All verified nominations will remain for consideration for three months from the date of submission.
When nominating a business, please keep the following in mind: customer service, ease of accessibility, convenient hours, social responsibility, civic engagement, long-term commitment to local economic growth and proactive hiring standards for community members.
Deadline for nominations is the first Friday of each month. The ambassadors will meet again Nov. 14.