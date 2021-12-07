PRINCETON, Mo. — The GRM Networks Board of Directors has authorized the return of $3 million in patronage capital credits to GRM’s member-owners.
Of the $3 million, $2.5 million will be paid to members with service in 1998, and the remaining $500,000 will be paid to members with service in 2020.
Earlier this year, GRM returned more than $2.4 million to deceased members’ estates.
The 2021 capital credit checks will be mailed the third week of December.
For more information, or to report a change of address, members may contact Mandy Wilson at 660-748-2470.