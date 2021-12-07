GRM Networks

GRM Networks’ board of directors hold a check for $3 million in patronage capital credits, which will be returned to GRM’s member-owners. Front row from left: Kyle Kelso, Vice President Mark Yungeberg, President Gregg Davis and Treasurer John McCloud. Back row from left: Assistant Secretary Ray Meyer, Mike Quick, Secretary Bruce George, Tim Lance and Allan Mulnix.

PRINCETON, Mo. — The GRM Networks Board of Directors has authorized the return of $3 million in patronage capital credits to GRM’s member-owners.

Of the $3 million, $2.5 million will be paid to members with service in 1998, and the remaining $500,000 will be paid to members with service in 2020.

Earlier this year, GRM returned more than $2.4 million to deceased members’ estates.

The 2021 capital credit checks will be mailed the third week of December.

For more information, or to report a change of address, members may contact Mandy Wilson at 660-748-2470.

