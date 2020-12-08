PRINCETON, Mo. — The GRM Networks Board of Directors has authorized the return of approximately $5.4 million in patronage capital credits to its member owners.
The credits include $2.8 million paid to members with service in 1997 and 1998 and $700,000 paid to members with service in 2019. This year GRM also has returned more than $2 million to the estates of deceased members. Combined, a grand total of more than $5.4 million will be returned to members or their estates in 2020, according to a news release.
The December 2020 check distribution marks the 32nd consecutive year GRM Networks has paid capital credits to member owners. Since 1989, co-op members have received more than $55.5 million in credits.
The checks will be mailed the third week of December, noted the release. For more information or to report a change of address, members may contact Kerrie Gannan at 660-748-2320.