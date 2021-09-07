PRINCETON, Mo. — Grand River Mutual Telephone Corporation held its annual stockholders meeting Aug. 18 at GRM’s corporate office.
According to a news release, 28 individuals attended the meeting at the office, and 2,036 stockholders were represented by proxy.
Directors with expiring terms are listed as follows: John McCloud, Spickard; Allan Mulnix, Bethany; and Kyle Kelso, Weldon, Iowa. All three were reelected for three-year terms.
A news release stated the following individuals were elected by the GRM Board of Directors at its regular board meeting, which followed the annual meeting: President Gregg Davis, Chula; Vice President Mark Yungeberg, Princeton; Secretary Bruce George, Allerton, Iowa; Assistant Secretary Ray Meyer, Conception Junction; Treasurer John McCloud, Spickard; and Assistant Treasurer Allan Mulnix, Bethany.