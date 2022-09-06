GRM 2022 board electees

Three members of the GRM Networks Board of Directors were reelected to the board on Aug. 17 at the GRM annual meeting held in Princeton, Missouri. Shown from left are Bruce George, Allerton, Iowa; Tim Lance, Barnard; and Mike Quick, Lamoni, Iowa.

 SUBMITTED BY GRM NETWORKS

PRINCETON, Mo. — Grand River Mutual Telephone Corporation reelected three directors to its board during the organization’s 2022 annual meeting.

According to a news release, directors with terms expiring — Bruce George, Allerton, Iowa; Tim Lance, Barnard; and Mike Quick, Lamoni, Iowa — were reelected for three-year terms.

