PRINCETON, Mo. — Grand River Mutual Telephone Corporation reelected three directors to its board during the organization’s 2022 annual meeting.
According to a news release, directors with terms expiring — Bruce George, Allerton, Iowa; Tim Lance, Barnard; and Mike Quick, Lamoni, Iowa — were reelected for three-year terms.
Forty-seven people attended the annual meeting at corporate headquarters and 2,043 were represented by proxy, noted a release.
The Board of Directors elected officers at its regular board meeting held immediately following the annual meeting. Elected were President Gregg Davis of Chula, Missouri; Vice President Mark Yungeberg of Princeton, Missouri; Secretary Bruce George of Allerton, Iowa; Assistant Secretary Ray Meyer of Conception Junction; Treasurer John McCloud of Spickard, Missouri; and Assistant Treasurer Allan Mulnix of Bethany, Missouri.
GRM Networks is a member-owned cooperative that provides communication services to customers located within a 4,500-square-mile area in northern Missouri and southern Iowa.