GRM Networks CEO Mitchell Bailey

GRM Networks CEO Mitchell Bailey presents a check to Northeast Nodaway Principal Heidi Beatty.

 SUBMITTED BY GRM NETWORKS

RAVENWOOD, Mo. — GRM Networks recently donated $500 to the Northeast Nodaway R-V School District, according to a news release.

“Schools play a vital role in their communities,” said Mitchell Bailey, CEO of GRM Networks. “We recognize the value of educational institutions, which is why we are donating $500 to each of the 26 elementary and high schools located in our coverage area.

