RAVENWOOD, Mo. — GRM Networks recently donated $500 to the Northeast Nodaway R-V School District, according to a news release.
“Schools play a vital role in their communities,” said Mitchell Bailey, CEO of GRM Networks. “We recognize the value of educational institutions, which is why we are donating $500 to each of the 26 elementary and high schools located in our coverage area.
“It’s not only the school that benefits from donations, it is the community as well. When we donate to our schools, it is an investment in our future and a donation that goes back into our communities.”
GRM Networks is a member-owned cooperative that provides communication services to customers located within a 4,500-square-mile area that covers 44 exchanges in northern Missouri and southern Iowa.