CONCEPTION JCT., Mo. — GRM Networks recently designated the city of Conception Junction as a Smart Rural Community.
According to a news release, this designation means that every home and business in the Conception Junction exchange has access to fiber broadband internet with speeds up to 1 Gbps.
“As a telecommunications cooperative, it is our responsibility and duty to provide vital communications technology for our members,” said Mitchell Bailey, CEO of GRM Networks. “The foresight and dedication of our management team and board of directors propelled us to connect our rural communities to the opportunities, advanced services and technology that fiber provides.”
GRM Networks is recognized as a Smart Rural Community provider by industry association NTCA – The Rural Broadband Association. It received this recognition for the cooperative’s ongoing efforts to deliver telecommunications services throughout their rural service areas.
The Smart Rural Community program promotes rural broadband networks and broadband-enabled applications that are critical to rural communities, encouraging innovative economic development and enabling remote education, telehealth, precision agriculture, telecommuting and other services.