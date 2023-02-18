GRM Networks Conception Junction

Lori Lager accepts a certificate on behalf of the city of Conception Junction. She is shown with GRM Networks CEO Mitchell Bailey.

 SUBMITTED BY GRM NETWORKS

CONCEPTION JCT., Mo. — GRM Networks recently designated the city of Conception Junction as a Smart Rural Community.

According to a news release, this designation means that every home and business in the Conception Junction exchange has access to fiber broadband internet with speeds up to 1 Gbps.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags