GRM designates Parnell, Ravenwood as Smart Rural Communities

Representatives from Parnell, Ravenwood and GRM Networks are shown from left: City of Parnell Alderman Jenny Burns, Parnell City Clerk Heather Burns, City of Parnell Alderman Jeremy Burns, City of Ravenwood Mayor Bryan Sobotka and GRM Networks CEO Mitchell Bailey.

 SUBMITTED BY GRM NETWORKS

RAVENWOOD, Mo. — GRM Networks recently designated the cities of Parnell and Ravenwood as Smart Rural Communities.

According to a news release, this designation means that every home and business in the two city exchanges has access to fiber broadband internet with speeds up to 1 gigabit per second.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags