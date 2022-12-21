GRM designates Parnell, Ravenwood as Smart Rural Communities

RAVENWOOD, Mo. — GRM Networks recently designated the cities of Parnell and Ravenwood as Smart Rural Communities.
According to a news release, this designation means that every home and business in the two city exchanges has access to fiber broadband internet with speeds up to 1 gigabit per second.
GRM Networks has been nationally recognized as a Smart Rural Community provider by NTCA – The Rural Broadband Association. GRM Networks received this recognition for the cooperative’s ongoing efforts to deliver the best telecommunication services throughout its rural service area, the release stated.
The Smart Rural Community program promotes rural broadband networks and broadband-enabled applications that are critical to rural communities, encouraging innovative economic development and enabling remote education, telehealth, precision agriculture, telecommuting and other services.
“As a telecommunications cooperative, it is our responsibility and duty to provide vital communications technology for our members,” Mitchell Bailey, CEO of GRM Networks, said in a statement. “The foresight and dedication of our management team and board of directors propelled us to connect our rural communities to the opportunities, advanced services and technology that fiber provides.”