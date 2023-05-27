GRM - Graham

GRM Networks CEO Mitchell Bailey is shown with Graham City Clerk Holly Holmes.

 SUBMITTED BY GRM NETWORKS

GRAHAM, Mo. — GRM Networks recently designated the city of Graham as a Smart Rural Community. 

According to a news release, this designation means that every home and business in the Graham exchange has access to fiber broadband internet with speeds up to 1 gigabit per second.

