Shown is Nodaway Valley Bank’s main branch at 304 N. Main St. in Maryville.

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Nodaway Valley Bank has been named the No. 1 bank in Missouri on the Forbes list of Best-In-State Banks 2023. The award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

Forbes and Statista identified Best-In-State Banks 2023 by conducting an independent survey. Approximately 26,000 U.S. consumers were asked to rate overall satisfaction with banks at which they have or previously have had checking or saving accounts.

