MARYVILLE, Mo. — Nodaway Valley Bank has been named the No. 1 bank in Missouri on the Forbes list of Best-In-State Banks 2023. The award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.
Forbes and Statista identified Best-In-State Banks 2023 by conducting an independent survey. Approximately 26,000 U.S. consumers were asked to rate overall satisfaction with banks at which they have or previously have had checking or saving accounts.
Participants made recommendations regarding overall satisfaction based on trust, terms and conditions, branch services, digital services, customer service and financial advice. A sentiment analysis of publicly available online text reviews and ratings was applied to each bank.
“We are gratified by this recognition,” James G. Robinson, chairman and CEO, said in a statement. “It affirms the value our community banking model reflects on our employees and customers.”
Nodaway Valley Bank was founded in Maryville in 1868 and is the largest independently owned and managed bank in northwest Missouri. In 1990, it expanded into Andrew County with a new facility in Savannah, followed by St. Joseph in 1995 and Mound City in 2007. The bank entered the Kansas City Northland in 2020 with two full-service locations in Platte City and Smithville. In that time, the bank’s resources have increased eight-fold to $1.3 billion at year-end 2022, according to the company.
Nodaway Valley Bank has a diversified $800 million loan portfolio comprised of commercial, agricultural and real estate loans. A loan production office was recently established in Liberty, Missouri.