MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville business community welcomed Sunrise Dispensary last week during a ribbon cutting ceremony held by the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce.
The licensed medical marijuana dispensary provides a variety of products for patients with state-issued patient cards.
“I know (with) a new industry, and with this industry in particular, there seems to be a lot of questions within the community,” said Sean Carriger, president of Agri-Genesis, the dispensary’s parent company. “Some people have concerns or just want more information — I just want everyone to know we’re an open book. We’re a resource for our community. A lot of people have questions; this is a safe space to come in and ask those questions.”
Founded by Macon farmer Richard Gunnells, Agri-Genesis is a vertically integrated operation centered in Macon, where its two cultivation sites are located along with its product manufacturing site. Through its Sunrise Dispensaries, the company sells those products to patients across the state at locations in Clinton, Kansas City, Macon, St. Louis and now Maryville.
The new location in Maryville will ultimately employ around a dozen staff members, general manager Justin Driver told The Forum. The relatively high number is necessary because of state regulations that require a 1-to-1 ratio for staff members to patients in the portion of the facility where the products are dispensed.
Carriger said one of the dispensary’s missions is community outreach and education. Through a “cannabis care team” made up of nurses and other medical professionals, the company plans to offer educational training sessions to any interested organizations.
“So I just want everyone to know if you have any questions, if there’s any other businesses wondering what we’re doing or how we’re doing it, we invite everyone to come in and we’ll be happy to give tours to people who are wanting to know how this all works,” he said.
Since implementing limited medical marijuana sales in late 2020 after voter approval in 2018, patients in Missouri have purchased more than $241 million of medical marijuana, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
Only residents with cancer, epilepsy, glaucoma and 20 other qualifying conditions are eligible.
Sunrise Dispensary in Maryville is located at 2316 S. Main St.