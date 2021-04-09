MARYVILLE, Mo. — Already with more clients than can be counted on both hands, Shelbie Moore and her fiance Jerry Coffman officially opened their business Possum Walk Photography just north of Maryville on April Fools Day.
Moore described the new studio as focusing on fine art and pet photography, during a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce.
Moore said she photographs everything from fine art and portrait style to pet photography, a specialty of hers considering her other Nodaway County business.
Moore also operates the Naked Ladies Cat House, a sphynx cattery in Burlington Junction where she breeds, raises and sells different breeds of hairless cats: bambinos and munchkins. It is there that her photography journey began.
While photographing her cats, growing her brand and becoming more well-known in the breeding industry, Moore utilized contacts within the cat breeding world to reach out to different publications and offer portraits.
Her pet photos have been published in numerous magazines and online publications.
“We’ve been doing a lot of pet photography,” she said.
Moore told The Forum that she shoots largely utilizing natural light. The new business location, 24005 Business Highway 71, certainly provides it with large windows available in every room. She knew of the facility through a previous tenant, a cat rescue operation. Moore said Possum Walk had previously taken photos of their animals.
Searching Maryville for a good location, Moore and Coffman found the building was available and called it home.
“This definitely suited us the best as far as lighting, and getting our clients in safely,” she said noting the two doors will help when some pets don’t do well with others.
“Not many photographers are able to control their natural light to produce quality images,” she said. “So I really take pride in being able to do that.”
Already with 12 clients, Moore said they’ve been working with people who want to have keepsake reminders of their pets. She’s done birthday photos with dogs and a “smash cake,” but also more art-driven portraits of animals.
“We let the cats lounge out and really show their beauty, their royalty,” she said.
During the keepsake photo shoots, Moore utilizes themes that change from time to time: vacation, spring, birthdays, etc. Those themes may also be discussed with clients when planning an upcoming session.
“We just kind of do a little bit of everything, just to make sure that when the client goes home they have a little bit of everything,” she said.
Still moving into the facility, Moore’s classy, eclectic style shines through with high-end, pet-related décor items throughout. She noted there’s more in storage that also will be available for photo sessions.
Moore said that once a client contacts the studio, she will discuss their pet’s favorite toys or items wanted in the photos. She always has on hand a supply of treats and toys to help with photo shoots.
“Dogs, they’re easy, they’re like ‘Ball, ball,’ but the cats, you really have to impress them,” she said.
Fine art
Photographing pets isn’t the studio’s only focus. Moore said as lead photographer that she also provides a safe, comfortable environment for men and women looking to express themselves through artistic photography.
From boudoir and somewhat risque to new mom and family portraits, Moore’s sessions tend to run the gamut. She’s open to any discussion regarding the style of a session and even offers some attire possibilities.
“We have gowns from Germany, Italy places like that,” she said. “They’re all convertible. One size fits everyone, so that’s a great part.”
Moore noted that if someone walks in, and likes one of the gowns, they are likely to fit it.
“We have a good array of couture gowns for our fine art line,” she said.
Many of her photographs are available online through her social media, by searching Possum Walk Photography.
For more information or to set up a session, call the studio at 660-541-2321 or contact them online.