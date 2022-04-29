MARYVILLE, Mo. — Keli Morris, facilitator with Northwest Missouri Enterprise Facilitation, has resigned to pursue a different career interest.
According to a news release, Morris had worked for NWMEF for almost eight years.
“I have thoroughly enjoyed the job as facilitator and cherish the relationships I have built in northwest Missouri,” Morris said in a statement. “From business owners to resource partners in each of the communities, we have a strong network of individuals that desire great things for the region and want to see entrepreneurship developed and nurtured, for that, it makes it challenging to move on.”
Morris plans to pursue a career starting as operations manager at Fantastic Fido’s and The Good Dog Brand owned by Alyson Fisher.
NWMEF is a nonprofit business development group assisting rural entrepreneurs across northwest Missouri in creating or maintaining small business ventures. The group works within Andrew, Atchison, Gentry, Holt, Nodaway and Worth counties.
The board has been accepting applications to replace Morris with a deadline of May 6. More information may be found online at nwmef.org.