MARYVILLE, Mo. — United Electric Cooperative and United Fiber has announced it is stopping electric and data disconnections for nonpayment, due to the increased usage during the frigid weather.
According to a news release, the moratorium on disconnections begins today and will be in effect through Friday, April 30.
"United is taking steps to help our members and customers get through these unprecedented times and provide financial stability," the release noted.
United suggests members and customers continue to pay their monthly bill if they are able. To set up a payment arrangement, call 800-748-1488 (electric members) or 800-585-6454 (fiber customers).