MARYVILLE, Mo. — Four members of the Downtown Maryville board, along with Executive Director DeAnn Davison, attended Missouri Main Street Connection’s annual statewide conference on Aug. 3-5 in Kansas City, a news release from Downtown Maryville said.
Board members Brandi Bix, Stephanie Campbell, Ashlee Hendrix, Kim Mildward and Davison participated in workshops and information sessions on a variety of topics including business recruitment, building preservation and revitalization, strategic marketing and programming.
“The Missouri Main Street conference was a great opportunity for us to learn more about the Main Street Four-Point Approach and learn how other communities like ours are working together and make Main Street and downtown districts vibrant centers of activity,” Mildward said in a statement.
Missouri Main Street Connection is the state chapter of Main Street America, a nationwide organization that provides guidelines designed to strengthen communities through economic revitalization to improve the overall quality of life.
“Cities across the state are using really innovative ways to build and devise new uses for underutilized areas in their neighborhoods,” Davison said. “Whether it was adding benches and artwork to alleyways or painting stairways to create a dynamic space, the conference highlighted simple things we can do that can have a tremendous impact.”
After returning from the conference, the next step for the organization is to prioritize the information the board gathered and find the best items to implement. According to Davison, Downtown Maryville has plans to develop additional promotional efforts to increase business traffic, implement beautification projects and create more events downtown.