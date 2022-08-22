Downtown Maryville conference attendees

Downtown Maryville board members and Executive Director DeAnn Davison attended Missouri Main Street Connection’s annual statewide conference on Aug. 3-5 in Kansas City. Pictured from left are board members Brandi Bix, Stephanie Campbell, Ashlee Hendrix, Kim Mildward and Executive Director Davison. 

 SUBMITTED BY DOWNTOWN MARYVILLE

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Four members of the Downtown Maryville board, along with Executive Director DeAnn Davison, attended Missouri Main Street Connection’s annual statewide conference on Aug. 3-5 in Kansas City, a news release from Downtown Maryville said.

Board members Brandi Bix, Stephanie Campbell, Ashlee Hendrix, Kim Mildward and Davison participated in workshops and information sessions on a variety of topics including business recruitment, building preservation and revitalization, strategic marketing and programming.

