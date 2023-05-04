MARYVILLE, Mo. — Deluxe Corp. announced Thursday morning that it plans to close its manufacturing plant in Maryville.
According to an email from Keith Negrin, vice president of communications for the corporation, the closure is part of "a company-wide effort to find efficiencies in its operations, including its real estate footprint."
He told The Forum that Deluxe plans to transition all work from the facility by the end of August 2023, and fully exit the site by October 2023.
"The company is providing transition support to the approximately 50 employees impacted by this decision," Negrin wrote in an email.
According to the company's website, Deluxe has transformed from "the check company" into a partner for technology-enabled solutions. It has 4 million active small business customers and more than 4,000 financial institution clients. It has hosted more than 1 million websites for individuals and businesses.