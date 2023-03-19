Delbert's Garage
Buy Now

The Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce named Delbert’s Garage its Business of the Month for March. Pictured Wednesday are Skye Pournazari, chamber ambassador; Becky Albrecht, chamber executive director; Tristan Miller; owner Delbert Worthington; Twyla Martin, chamber ambassador; Tim Coleman; Dixie McGary, chamber ambassador.

 GEOFFREY WOEHLK/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Delbert’s Garage, owned and operated by Delbert Worthington, is the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce Business of the Month for March.

Located at 714 N. Depot St., Delbert’s Garage does both minor and major automotive repairs. According to a news release from the chamber, Delbert’s nomination form said: “The garage is always busy, evidence of its popularity in the community. Delbert and his team provide quality work and are trustworthy, honest, and straightforward in business dealings.”

1
0
0
0
0

Tags