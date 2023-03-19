MARYVILLE, Mo. — Delbert’s Garage, owned and operated by Delbert Worthington, is the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce Business of the Month for March.
Located at 714 N. Depot St., Delbert’s Garage does both minor and major automotive repairs. According to a news release from the chamber, Delbert’s nomination form said: “The garage is always busy, evidence of its popularity in the community. Delbert and his team provide quality work and are trustworthy, honest, and straightforward in business dealings.”
The Business of the Month award recognizes businesses that demonstrate community involvement, outstanding customer service and professional relationships. To be eligible, businesses must be in good standing with the chamber and meet at least one of the following selection criteria:
- Demonstrated outstanding support to the community or to the chamber
- Provided superior customer service and/or products
- Considered a successful and professional business by peers
Nominations may be made by any customer or chamber member through the online nomination form under the “Member” menu at maryvillechamber.com.
The chamber asks nominators to keep the following in mind when making nominations: customer service, ease of accessibility, convenient hours, social responsibility, civic engagement, long-term commitment to local economic growth and proactive hiring standards for community members.
The deadline for nominations is the first Friday of each month.