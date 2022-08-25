MARYVILLE, Mo. — Broadband expansion is growing in importance each day and those involved in the Public-Private Partnership Broadband Business Plan Competition held Saturday at Mozingo Event Center know just how much.
Three teams of students from four different University of Missouri System universities drafted 30-page plans with proposals to help increase broadband internet access in the northwest Missouri region. They then presented a synopsis of the most important information to a panel of judges to win prizes.
To avoid any semblance of bias, the students were not allowed to say which school they were from, only their names during the presentation. Also, only one team was allowed in the room at a time during presentations.
Each presentation lasted 35 minutes and included a question-and-answer period, where questions not only came from the judges but also community members.
Kim Mildward presented awards, noting that between first and second place, it was very close for the judges.
“I was very impressed with all the teams,” she told competitors. “… I am thankful for all of you for participating in this competition, because without that we wouldn’t have a plan and much of what you guys have will enhance the broadband plan that we have now.”
Team One won first place and a $3,000 prize. The team consisted of Daniel Foose, UMKC, Law; Sofia Hadley, UMKC, Law; and John Welch, UMKC, Computer Science. Team Two won second place and $1,500. The team included Ankit Agarwal, Missouri S&T, Engineering Management; Alasia Buchkopf, UMSL, Computer Science; Clifton Holly, UMKC, Law; and Tara Ogoti, UMKC, Electrical and Computer Engineering.
Team Three won third place and $500. Team members included Chandrashekar Akkenapally, Missouri S&T, Computer Science; Anna Heetman, UMKC, Law; Emilie Moyer, UMKC, Business Administration; Tarun Sai Naregudam, Missouri S&T, Computer Science; and Oluwatosin Waleola, Missouri S&T Information Science and Technology.
BJ Tanksley, director of the Missouri Department of Economic Development and a judge for Saturday’s event, told The Forum that he thinks this type of competition is like lighting a spark and he’s excited to see where it goes.
“…The university, they’ve been working in this area a long time; they had some focused efforts in northwest Missouri,” he said. “I think it’s really cool to try to engage students in thinking about this.
“I really am excited about seeing young people thinking about opportunities in this area. It’s great for them; it could mean an opportunity for a future job, but also for the community and to have people thinking about ‘how do we set up these systems?’”
He noted that perhaps these types of events might also serve local governments too, helping them see possible solutions to issues as they arise.
“I just think this is really cool,” Tanksley said. “As a state we’re in such a neat place. There (are) a lot of people without broadband access, but with federal funding coming through the state we’re going to have a lot of opportunities to try to address it and maybe we’re able to use some of these types of models to do so.”
The brainchild of Tony Lupino, professor of law at UMKC, the competition brought together some of the foremost minds in technology and internet technology as well as 12 students across multiple universities and faculty across those universities.
“It was a team effort, but I did send the most emails,” Lupino joked.
He was on hand during the competition and helped to emcee between presentations.
Sharing information to connect communities
Marc McCarty, a senior consultant in the UM System Office of Engagement explained that in his mind he believes the job of what the UM System does is two-fold: to educate and gather knowledge, but also to share that knowledge with taxpayers, who are funding the system in the endeavor.
He also noted that this competition illustrated that not only in the contest itself, but in its contestants, judges and community members involved.
“We had people from everywhere, all over the state,” McCarty said. “All of our campuses are represented as well as Extension and that really kind of speaks to this whole idea of the broadband initiative, the university system’s broadband initiative. This isn’t an initiative that is extension based. It’s not an initiative that’s university based. It’s really the entire system working together trying to make a difference and move us forward in this area.”
Northwest Missouri view
Randa Doty, Nodaway County Engagement Specialist with MU Extension, presented some information about how her local office and the Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments utilized CARES Act funds to find stakeholders and hold community surveys to find all the pieces to create a Digitally Connected Community Guide.
Through all that work, a community vision formed, Doty said, “To create a northwest Missouri where all residents and businesses have access to reliable and affordable broadband to meet their daily needs regardless of where they access the digital network. In addition, provide support and education to assist those who need it, and increase the adoption of this technology to improve daily lives.”
She said Mildward, economic development planner with the Regional Council of Governments, was a rock star creating the local broadband plan.
“Kim’s already working with local ISPs (internet service providers) as they look at new grant funding,” Doty said. “They’re going to be able to pull pieces of that information out and just really use it right away. It’s really kind of put our communities in a position where they can apply quickly and that they can be in the forefront, hopefully, of some of that broadband funding.”
She said as a pilot program for this initiative, those involved in creating the plan for northwest Missouri have passed on a lot of information about the process to McCarty for use in other areas of the state.
“We’ve been talking about how we can make things better, what would be easier,” Doty said. “I’m excited to go forward and see what other communities can do too.”
Statewide view
Tanksley said it was exciting to see young, upcoming professionals taking on a topic that is so important.
“We really are at an amazing time,” he said. “Because of federal funding made available and coming through the state … We really have a chance to take some big strides in this area. These are big issues.”
He said it’s going to take a lot to get this work done, but didn’t want to overwhelm.
In a gap analysis studied in the spring, Tanksley said there are between 400,000 and 500,000 unserved or underserved locations in the state and it would take about $2 billion to get service to those locations.
Through American Rescue Plan Act funds allocated by the state, he said there is $265 million for a broadband infrastructure program, $20 million for a cell towers grant and $10 million for an office of broadband capacity funding.
He said due to that funding capacity, his team would be allowed to bring in outside expertise to help with the program and starting in September, complete a statewide, address-level mapping effort.
“It’s one of the hardest things, is where is it and where is it not,” Tanksley said. “It’s hard to say what is the size of the problem if you can’t actually define it. And so we’re going to take that on through a third-party vendor working with people that know how to do this work.”
He said his department is already offering broadband infrastructure grants for ISPs and said that information is available online at ded.mo.gov.