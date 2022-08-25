IMG_2996.jpg
Maryville Mayor Tye Parsons welcomes a group of state officials, University of Missouri System leaders and judges to town for the event. He thanked them for focusing on work so important to not only this region, but the entire state.

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Broadband expansion is growing in importance each day and those involved in the Public-Private Partnership Broadband Business Plan Competition held Saturday at Mozingo Event Center know just how much.

Three teams of students from four different University of Missouri System universities drafted 30-page plans with proposals to help increase broadband internet access in the northwest Missouri region. They then presented a synopsis of the most important information to a panel of judges to win prizes.

Team One listens to a question from BJ Tanksley, director of the Missouri Department of Economic Development and judge, during its presentation at the Mozingo Event Center. The judges selected this team’s business plan and presentation as first-place winner of the competition. Team members from left are John Welch, Daniel Foose and Sofia Hadley.
Darren Farnan, general manager of United Fiber; Mitchell Bailey, CEO of GRM Networks; and Tye Parsons, mayor of Maryville, watch a presentation by UM System students on Saturday at the Mozingo Event Center.
