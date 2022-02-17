MARYVILLE, Mo. — Citizens Bank & Trust announced on Tuesday the closure of banks in Ravenwood and Burlington Junction, and the sale of the buildings to local entities.
The company announced it will shut down the Ravenwood banking center at 124 S. Main St. next month, with the final day of operation set for March 18. Then the building will be sold to the city of Ravenwood.
According to a news release, the city plans to convert the building into a new City Hall.
March 18 will also be the final day of operation for the company’s Burlington Junction location at 102 W. Main St. The building in Burlington Junction is set to be sold to IAMO Communications.
The company said both sales are slated for the first quarter of 2022, which ends March 31.
Citizens Bank & Trust encouraged customers at those locations to use the Maryville branch.