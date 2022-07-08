MARYVILLE, Mo. — In a “secret speakeasy location” to be revealed to attendees only, the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce will celebrate Roaring Twenties style on Aug. 18, according to a news release from the chamber.
The chamber celebrates yearly with a banquet, recognizing the year’s accomplishments, the year’s Leadership Maryville graduates and awarding Distinguished Service, Spearhead and Business of the Year awards.
“Having a Roaring Twenties themed celebration this year seemed like a fun play on the adversity our membership has been facing and overcoming this year,” said Amy Gessert, chamber executive director, in a statement. “We’re excited to come together and celebrate the year’s successes together.”
The banquet will be catered by Clear Creek, feature live music by Tyler Folkerts and is championed by United Fiber this year. It is also sponsored in part by Evergy, Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville, Northwest Cellular, the Maryville License Bureau, Nucor-LMP, Tri-State FLMDR, the Association of Group Homes/Nodaway County Services, Oak Pointe and the Benedictine Sisters of Perpetual Adoration.
More information on this year’s banquet is available from Gessert at director@maryvillechamber.com.