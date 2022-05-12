MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors recently selected Maryville Florists as the recipient of the inaugural “Business of the Month” award.
On Tuesday afternoon, members of the group presented Keitha Clapp, owner of Maryville Florists, with a sign to display in her business.
Chamber Executive Director Amy Gessert told Clapp that the sign would move from business to business on a monthly basis.
According to a news release, the ambassadors recognize the importance of customer service and honor the businesses that serve and support the greater Maryville community with the highest degree of care and professionalism.
“She delivered corsages to Oak Pointe and flowers to Mosaic (Medical Center – Maryville) for Mother’s Day, and is always a friendly face at chamber events supporting local small businesses, willing to lend a hand or share advice,” Gessert said. “Keitha is a shining example of what makes Maryville thrive, and I’m honored to recognize that officially for her this month.”
To be eligible for the award, businesses must be in good standing with the chamber and should fit at least one of the following selection criteria:
- Have demonstrated outstanding support to he community or to the chamber
- Provide superior customer service and/or products
- Considered a successful and professional business by peers
To nominate a business, fill out a nomination form available online at: maryvillechamber.com.
The chamber requests that all nominations be submitted by the first Friday of each month. Ambassadors will meet again on Monday, June 13 to select the next Business of the Month.